Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

july 17, 2024

10 embarrassing dares for fun

Use your teeth to remove your socks

#1

Image: Freepik

Until your next chance, talk out loud like nobody is listening to you

#2

Image: Freepik

Take a marker and draw weird figures on your face

#3

Image: Freepik

Take an embarrassing photo, and post it online for 24 hrs

#4

Image: Freepik

Eat lemon and don’t make weird faces

#5

Image: Freepik

Go outside in a garden and pretend like you’re cutting grass with an invisible mower

Image: Freepik

#6

Call your mom, and Panic saying that you can’t find a girlfriend

#7

Image: Freepik

Post a story crying for not finding your matching heels

#8

Image: Freepik

Call on a random number, and when they pick up, start singing the national anthem loudly

#9

Image: Freepik

Visit McDonald’s and ask them if they can serve some party poppers

#10

Image: Freepik

