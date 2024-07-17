Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
july 17, 2024
10 embarrassing dares for fun
Use your teeth to remove your socks
#1
Image: Freepik
Until your next chance, talk out loud like nobody is listening to you
#2
Image: Freepik
Take a marker and draw weird figures on your face
#3
Image: Freepik
Take an embarrassing photo, and post it online for 24 hrs
#4
Image: Freepik
Eat lemon and don’t make weird faces
#5
Image: Freepik
Go outside in a garden and pretend like you’re cutting grass with an invisible mower
Image: Freepik
#6
Call your mom, and Panic saying that you can’t find a girlfriend
#7
Image: Freepik
Post a story crying for not finding your matching heels
#8
Image: Freepik
Call on a random number, and when they pick up, start singing the national anthem loudly
#9
Image: Freepik
Visit McDonald’s and ask them if they can serve some party poppers
#10
Image: Freepik
