Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

March 06, 2024

10 Empowering Rules for Women to Live By

Growing or cutting your hair should be your choice, not someone else's opinion. Time to rock that new haircut

#1

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Eating is about enjoying, not impressing. If you're craving pizza, go ahead and savor every bite

#2

Image: Pexels 

Don't stay home just because you're solo. Treat yourself out and make it a date with the awesome person you are

#3

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram

Politeness is great, but your life is yours. Say 'no' when you need to; it's your power move

#4

Image: Pexels 

Apologizing for being yourself? Not anymore! Be bold, upfront, and embrace your beautiful self without any apologies

Image: Pexels 

#5

Lift each other up and celebrate the success of fellow women. Together, we are stronger

#6

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram 

Your opinions matter, so don't hide them. Let your voice be heard, loud and clear

#7

Image: Gauhar Khan Instagram 

You deserve the best. Don't settle for anything less, whether it's relationships, opportunities, or pizza toppings

#8

Image: Helly Shah Instagram 

#9

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram 

Your life, your rules. Don't wait for someone else's approval; go out there and conquer your dreams

Who needs trends? Create your style, your way. It's more fun and uniquely you

 #10

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram 

