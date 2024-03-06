Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
March 06, 2024
10 Empowering Rules for Women to Live By
Growing or cutting your hair should be your choice, not someone else's opinion. Time to rock that new haircut
#1
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Eating is about enjoying, not impressing. If you're craving pizza, go ahead and savor every bite
#2
Image: Pexels
Don't stay home just because you're solo. Treat yourself out and make it a date with the awesome person you are
#3
Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Politeness is great, but your life is yours. Say 'no' when you need to; it's your power move
#4
Image: Pexels
Apologizing for being yourself? Not anymore! Be bold, upfront, and embrace your beautiful self without any apologies
Image: Pexels
#5
Lift each other up and celebrate the success of fellow women. Together, we are stronger
#6
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Your opinions matter, so don't hide them. Let your voice be heard, loud and clear
#7
Image: Gauhar Khan Instagram
You deserve the best. Don't settle for anything less, whether it's relationships, opportunities, or pizza toppings
#8
Image: Helly Shah Instagram
#9
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Your life, your rules. Don't wait for someone else's approval; go out there and conquer your dreams
Who needs trends? Create your style, your way. It's more fun and uniquely you
#10
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
