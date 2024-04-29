Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

APRIL 29, 2024

10 Empowering Strong Women quotes

“Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness”

#1

“It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent” 

#2

“Behind every great woman ... is another great woman”

#3

“Am I good enough? Yes, I am” 

#4

“Her own thoughts and reflections were habitually her best companions” 

#5

“Women have always been the strong ones of the world”

#6

“You must never be fearful about what you are doing when it’s right”

#7

#8

“What I want young women and girls to know is: You are powerful and your voice matters” 

#9

“A woman with a voice is by definition a strong woman” 

“As women achieve power, the barriers will fall” 

#10

