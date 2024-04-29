Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
APRIL 29, 2024
10 Empowering Strong Women quotes
“Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness”
#1
“It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent”
#2
“Behind every great woman ... is another great woman”
#3
“Am I good enough? Yes, I am”
#4
“Her own thoughts and reflections were habitually her best companions”
#5
“Women have always been the strong ones of the world”
#6
“You must never be fearful about what you are doing when it’s right”
#7
#8
“What I want young women and girls to know is: You are powerful and your voice matters”
#9
“A woman with a voice is by definition a strong woman”
“As women achieve power, the barriers will fall”
#10
