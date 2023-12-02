Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

travel 

December 02, 2023

10 Enchanting Islands to visit in India 

Dive into the azure waters surrounding these islands, known for pristine beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and historical significance like the Cellular Jail in Port Blair

Andaman Islands 

Discover the untouched beauty of Lakshadweep, where turquoise lagoons, coral atolls, and coconut palm-fringed beaches create a tropical paradise for those seeking tranquility

Lakshadweep

Embrace the Portuguese influence on Diu, an island known for its serene beaches, historic forts, and a charming blend of Indian and European architecture

Diu

Immerse yourself in the serene landscapes of Majuli, the largest river island in the world, known for its vibrant culture, traditional dance forms, and the stunning Brahmaputra River views

Majuli, Assam

Unveil the ancient mysteries of Elephanta Island, home to the UNESCO-listed Elephanta Caves, showcasing exquisite rock-cut sculptures and cave temples

Elephanta Island, Maharashtra

Marvel at the unique hexagonal basaltic rock formations on St. Mary's Island, a geological wonder surrounded by crystalline waters near Udupi

St. Mary's Island, Karnataka

Visit Pamban Island, home to the iconic Pamban Bridge connecting Rameswaram to the mainland. Explore the sacred Ramanathaswamy Temple and enjoy panoramic views of the Gulf of Mannar

Pamban Island, Tamil Nadu

Explore the peaceful Divar Island, a scenic retreat known for its old-world charm, traditional Goan festivals, and stunning views of the surrounding landscape

Divar Island, Goa

Embark on a diving adventure to Netrani Island, an emerging scuba diving destination in India, where vibrant marine life and clear waters await underwater enthusiasts

Netrani Island, Karnataka

Venture to the southernmost part of the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago to discover the pristine landscapes of Great Nicobar Island, home to diverse flora and fauna in its national parks and wildlife sanctuaries

Great Nicobar Island

