Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
may 24, 2024
10 Encouraging Determination Quotes
“If you go out and make some good things happen, you will fill the world with hope, you will fill yourself with hope”
—Barack Obama
#1
“Once you make a decision, the universe conspires to make it happen”
—Ralph Waldo Emerson
#2
“You cannot swim for new horizons until you have courage to lose sight of the shore”
—William Faulkner
#3
“It had long since come to my attention that people of accomplishment rarely sat back and let things happen to them. They went out and happened to things”
—Leonardo da Vinci
#4
“He that can have patience can have what he will”
—Benjamin Franklin
#5
“The difference between a successful person and others is not a lack of strength, not a lack of knowledge, but rather a lack in will”
—Vince Lombardi
#6
“There are no shortcuts to any place worth going”
—Beverly Sills
#7
“A year from now you may wish you had started today”
—Karen Lamb
#8
“It will never rain roses: when we want to have more roses, we must plant more roses”
—George Eliot
#9
“There is strange comfort in knowing that no matter what happens today, the Sun will rise again tomorrow”
—Aaron Lauritsen
