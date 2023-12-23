10 Enemies to Lovers books to read

This timeless classic takes readers through the tumultuous relationship between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, culminating in a love story that transcends societal expectations
Pride and Prejudice, Jane Austen
Images Sources: Instagram- penguinclassics
Sally Thorne's The Hating Game is a workplace romantic comedy that crackles with witty banter and sizzling chemistry, delivering a captivating journey from rivals to reluctant allies in the game of love
The Hating Game, Sally Thorne
Images Sources: Instagram- sallythorneauthor
It is the third book in the Twisted series, a steamy enemies to lovers romance. Josh detests his sister’s best friend, Jules, but eventually manages to fall in love with her
Twisted Hate, Ana Huang
Images Sources: Instagram- authoranahuang
Emily Henry’s finest work to date is a small-town romance where a cutthroat literary agent finds herself stuck with a grumpy editor she dislikes
Images Sources: Instagram- emilyhenrywrites
Book Lovers, Emily Henry
The third book in the Born in Blood Mafia Chronicle series. An enemies to lovers romance where Gianna is forced to marry Matteo, who is her sister’s brother-in-law
Bound By Hatred, Cora Reilly
Images Sources: Instagram- corareillyauthor
The first book of the Dark Verse series, a dark contemporary mafia romance novel. This enemies to lovers book is about Tristan Caine and Morana Vitalio who want to kill each other but through a series of events manage to end up falling in love
The Predator, Runyx
Images Sources: Instagram- authorrunyx
A rom-com filled with humor, mistaken identities, and sizzling chemistry as two opposites embark on an all-expenses-paid honeymoon and find unexpected love amidst tropical mishaps
The Unhoneymooners, Christina Lauren
Images Sources: Instagram- christinalauren
Julia Quinn's novel navigates the Regency era's social intricacies with wit and charm, offering a delightful romantic escapade filled with banter, unexpected alliances, and the irresistible allure of love
The Viscount Who Loved Me
Images Sources:Instagram- juliaquinnauthor
A delightful LGBTQ+ romance that imagines an unexpected love story between the First Son of the United States and a British prince, blending humor, politics, and heartfelt moments in a charming narrative
Red, White and Royal Blue, Casey McQuiston
Images Sources: Instagram- casey.mcquiston
A rom-com that unfolds a hilarious and heartwarming story of opposites attracting, complete with witty banter and unexpected chemistry, as a reluctant friendship transforms into something more