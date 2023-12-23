Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

December 23, 2023

10 Enemies to Lovers books to read

This timeless classic takes readers through the tumultuous relationship between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, culminating in a love story that transcends societal expectations

Pride and Prejudice, Jane Austen

 Images Sources: Instagram- penguinclassics

Sally Thorne's The Hating Game is a workplace romantic comedy that crackles with witty banter and sizzling chemistry, delivering a captivating journey from rivals to reluctant allies in the game of love

The Hating Game, Sally Thorne 

 Images Sources: Instagram- sallythorneauthor

It is the third book in the Twisted series, a steamy enemies to lovers romance. Josh detests his sister’s best friend, Jules, but eventually manages to fall in love with her 

Twisted Hate, Ana Huang 

 Images Sources: Instagram- authoranahuang

Emily Henry’s finest work to date is a small-town romance where a cutthroat literary agent finds herself stuck with a grumpy editor she dislikes 

 Images Sources: Instagram- emilyhenrywrites

Book Lovers, Emily Henry

The third book in the Born in Blood Mafia Chronicle series. An enemies to lovers romance where Gianna is forced to marry Matteo, who is her sister’s brother-in-law 

Bound By Hatred, Cora Reilly

 Images Sources: Instagram- corareillyauthor

The first book of the Dark Verse series, a dark contemporary mafia romance novel. This enemies to lovers book is about Tristan Caine and Morana Vitalio who want to kill each other but through a series of events manage to end up falling in love 

The Predator, Runyx

 Images Sources: Instagram- authorrunyx

A rom-com filled with humor, mistaken identities, and sizzling chemistry as two opposites embark on an all-expenses-paid honeymoon and find unexpected love amidst tropical mishaps

The Unhoneymooners, Christina Lauren

 Images Sources: Instagram- christinalauren

Julia Quinn's novel navigates the Regency era's social intricacies with wit and charm, offering a delightful romantic escapade filled with banter, unexpected alliances, and the irresistible allure of love

The Viscount Who Loved Me

 Images Sources:Instagram- juliaquinnauthor

A delightful LGBTQ+ romance that imagines an unexpected love story between the First Son of the United States and a British prince, blending humor, politics, and heartfelt moments in a charming narrative

Red, White and Royal Blue, Casey McQuiston

 Images Sources: Instagram- casey.mcquiston

A rom-com that unfolds a hilarious and heartwarming story of opposites attracting, complete with witty banter and unexpected chemistry, as a reluctant friendship transforms into something more

To Hate Adam Connor, Ella Maise

 Images Sources: Instagram- authorellamaise

