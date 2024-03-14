Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 14, 2024

10 engaging hobbies to embrace this summer

Planting flowers, herbs, or vegetables can be a rewarding and relaxing hobby

Gardening

Image Source: Pexels

Capture the beauty of nature and outdoor landscapes with your camera

Outdoor Photography

Image Source: Pexels

Explore new trails, enjoy nature, and stay active by going on hikes in scenic areas

Hiking

Image Source: Pexels

Master the art of grilling delicious meals outdoors with friends and family

BBQ Grilling

Image Source: Pexels

Beat the heat and stay active by taking a dip in a pool, lake, or ocean

Image Source: Pexels

Swimming

Spend time in nature, disconnect from technology, and enjoy outdoor adventures

Camping

Image Source: Pexels

Spend summer nights gazing at the stars and learning about constellations

Stargazing

Image Source: Pexels

It is a wonderful hobby to embrace, especially during the summer when you have more leisure time

Crocheting

Image Source: Pexels

Painting or Drawing

Image Source: Pexels

Unleash your creativity by expressing yourself through art

Get crafty with DIY projects like knitting, scrapbooking, candle-making, or jewelry-making

DIY Crafts

Image Source: Pexels

