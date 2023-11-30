10 English poets to read

Begin your poetic odyssey with the timeless verses of William Shakespeare. Beyond his renowned plays, his sonnets delve into themes of love, time, and the human condition with unparalleled eloquence
William Shakespeare
Peer into the enigmatic mind of Emily Dickinson, whose concise yet profound poems explore themes of nature, death, and the complexities of the human soul
Emily Dickinson
Wander through the serene landscapes of William Wordsworth's poetry, where nature becomes a source of inspiration and solace. His Lyrical Ballads and reflections on the sublime are quintessentially Romantic
William Wordsworth
Immerse yourself in the sensuous and melancholic verses of John Keats. From Ode to a Nightingale to To Autumn, his poetry is a celebration of beauty and the transient nature of life
John Keats
Experience the raw intensity of Sylvia Plath's confessional poetry. Ariel and Lady Lazarus are among her compelling works that delve into personal struggles, emotions, and the complexities of identity
Sylvia Plath
Delve into the metaphysical realm with John Donne's intricate and intellectually stimulating poetry. His exploration of love, spirituality, and the human connection remains influential to this day
John Donne
Surrender to the mystical allure of W.B. Yeats, an Irish poet whose verses intertwine the magical and the mundane. The Second Coming and The Lake Isle of Innisfree are poetic gems worth exploring
W.B. Yeats
Fall in love with the sonnets of Elizabeth Barrett Browning, especially Sonnets from the Portuguese. Her eloquent exploration of love and femininity showcases a profound poetic voice
Elizabeth Barrett Browning
Enter the dreamlike world of Samuel Taylor Coleridge, co-author of Lyrical Ballads and the visionary behind The Rime of the Ancient Mariner. His contributions to Romantic poetry are unparalleled
Samuel Taylor Coleridge
A modernist poet whose The Waste Land and The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock are landmarks in 20th-century poetry, exploring themes of disillusionment and existentialism