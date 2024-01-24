Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
January 24, 2024
10 essential ingredients for Thai cooking
A special type of Thai lime that leaves a strong hint of tanginess in Thai food
Kaffir Lime
Image: shutterstock
A staple ingredient in the Thai kitchen pantry used in marinations, for salad dressings as well as in noodle soups
Fish Sauce
Image: shutterstock
Unlike holy basil, which is commonly used in stir-frying vegetables and meats, this imparts a sharper and stronger flavor
Thai Basil
Image: shutterstock
Makes the base of most of the popular Thai curries and lends them creaminess as well as a gravy-like consistency
Coconut Milk
Image: pexels
Used as a souring agent in most Thai recipes and features in classics like pad thai noodles
Image: shutterstock
Tamarind
They are chopped and mixed with sauces; they are dried to be used in curry pastes
Thai Red Chilli
Image: pexels
The Thai ginger is sharper, hotter, and slightly more peppery than ginger and lends a fresh, sweet-spicy flavor
Galangal
Image: shutterstock
An integral ingredient in Thai cooking, especially desserts
Palm sugar
Image: shutterstock
Lemongrass
Image: shutterstock
Lemongrass is part of the holy trinity of Thai flavors. It adds a citrusy and refreshing aroma to dishes like soups and stir-fries
A fermented condiment that enhances the depth of flavor in various Thai recipes
Shrimp Paste
Image: pexels
