Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

January 24, 2024

10 essential ingredients for Thai cooking

A special type of Thai lime that leaves a strong hint of tanginess in Thai food

Kaffir Lime

Image: shutterstock 

A staple ingredient in the Thai kitchen pantry used in marinations, for salad dressings as well as in noodle soups

Fish Sauce 

Image: shutterstock 

Unlike holy basil, which is commonly used in stir-frying vegetables and meats, this imparts a sharper and stronger flavor

Thai Basil 

Image: shutterstock 

Makes the base of most of the popular Thai curries and lends them creaminess as well as a gravy-like consistency

Coconut Milk 

 Image: pexels 

Used as a souring agent in most Thai recipes and features in classics like pad thai noodles

Image: shutterstock 

Tamarind

They are chopped and mixed with sauces; they are dried to be used in curry pastes

Thai Red Chilli 

 Image: pexels 

The Thai ginger is sharper, hotter, and slightly more peppery than ginger and lends a fresh, sweet-spicy flavor

Galangal 

Image: shutterstock 

An integral ingredient in Thai cooking, especially desserts

Palm sugar 

Image: shutterstock 

Lemongrass

Image: shutterstock 

Lemongrass is part of the holy trinity of Thai flavors. It adds a citrusy and refreshing aroma to dishes like soups and stir-fries 

A fermented condiment that enhances the depth of flavor in various Thai recipes

Shrimp Paste

 Image: pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here