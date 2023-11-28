Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
NOVEMBER 28, 2023
10 essential tips for extrovert travelers
Don't let your introverted companions feel left out
#1
Watch your voice tone and volumes while speaking to others
#2
Think before you speak! Extroverts often don't think too much but this practice can act as a precaution for not giving anyone negative vibes against you
#3
Control your excitement while taking on any adventurous activity. Your safety is in your hands
#4
Being social butterflies, Extroverts are drawn to popular places. But, do note that underrated destinations have hidden gems
#5
Build new relationships and connections with your extrovert nature
#6
Don't throw your decisions on others. Let the others also decide and share their views
#7
Be alone at some places. Keep calm and practice some meditation
#8
Keep patience and be helpful to others
#9
Don't trust everyone you meet while traveling. Sense the dangerous and move on
#10
