Heading 3

Aditi Singh 

Lifestyle

MAY 06, 2024

10 Exciting Summer Vacation Activities For Kids 

You can create a list of items for kids to find in nature, like specific leaves, rocks, or flowers, and ask them to preserve them in their scrapbook 

Nature Treasure Hunts

Images: Pexels 

Set up tents and tell stories around a campfire and stargaze at night in the backyard of your house so that safety and fun aren’t compromised! 

 Domestic Camping

Images: Pexels 

 Try to explore local trails, parks, or nature reserves to discover new plants and wildlife and along with collecting valuable information,  make fun memories! 

Nature walks 

Images: Pexels 

Set up a crafting station with materials for painting, drawing, or making DIY projects, and enjoy creating stuff! 

 Artsy Creations

Images: Pexels 

Parents can teach kids about gardening by planting flowers, herbs, or vegetables in pots or a small garden plot and enlighten them about plants

Gardening

Images: Pexels 

Let kids get involved in preparing simple recipes or baking treats like cookies or cupcakes, encouraging creativity in the kitchen

Images: Pexels 

Cooking 

Pack a basket with sandwiches, snacks, and drinks, then enjoy a relaxing picnic in a nearby park and click a plethora of photographs to reminisce about these moments later

 Picnic Fun! 

Images: Pexels 

Create a cardboard rocket, or you can also experiment with homemade slime for hours by watching DIY scientific videos

DIY 

Images: Pexels 

Kite Flying

Images: Pexels 

You can organize a kite flying competition and spend a breezy day flying them at a nearby park or terrace

Choose an instrument and try to make children learn how to play it so that they develop a fun hobby and also learn something new

 Music Lessons

Images: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here