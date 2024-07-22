Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
july 22, 2024
10 exotic fermented foods to try
Kimchi is a popular fermented Korean food. It is spicy and tangy in flavor and is typically made with napa cabbage and radishes
Kimchi
Image: Freepik
Yogurt is a smooth and creamy dairy item made by fermenting milk with good bacteria. It contains probiotics and is extremely healthy
Yogurt
Image: Freepik
Miso is a Japanese condiment made by fermenting soybeans. It is commonly added to soups, marinades, and dressings to enhance the taste
Miso
Image: Freepik
Kombucha is a bubbly, fermented tea beverage that is packed with probiotics and antioxidants and comes in a variety of different flavors
Kombucha
Image: Freepik
Kefir is a fermented milk drink similar to yogurt but with a thinner consistency in comparison. It's full of beneficial bacteria and yeasts
Kefir
Image: Freepik
Apple cider vinegar is prepared by adding yeast to apple juice and fermenting it. It has a tart flavor and contains probiotics
Image: Freepik
Apple Cider Vinegar
Natto is a traditional Japanese food made from fermented soybeans. It has a sticky texture, a strong flavour, and is incredibly nutritious
Natto
Image: Freepik
Pickles are made from a variety of vegetables and fruits which are fermented in oil and vinegar for days before eating
Pickles
Image: Freepik
Sourdough is made from naturally fermented dough and has a tangy flavour and a chewy texture
Sourdough Bread
Image: Freepik
Cheese like Parmesan, Blue cheese, Cheddar etc. are prepared through the fermentation process and contain probiotics
Fermented Cheese
Image: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.