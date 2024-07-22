Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

july 22, 2024

10 exotic fermented foods to try

Kimchi is a popular fermented Korean food. It is spicy and tangy in flavor and is typically made with napa cabbage and radishes

Kimchi

Image: Freepik

Yogurt is a smooth and creamy dairy item made by fermenting milk with good bacteria. It contains probiotics and is extremely healthy 

Yogurt

Image: Freepik

Miso is a Japanese condiment made by fermenting soybeans. It is commonly added to soups, marinades, and dressings to enhance the taste

Miso

Image: Freepik

Kombucha is a bubbly, fermented tea beverage that is packed with probiotics and antioxidants and comes in a variety of different flavors

Kombucha

Image: Freepik

Kefir is a fermented milk drink similar to yogurt but with a thinner consistency in comparison. It's full of beneficial bacteria and yeasts

Kefir

Image: Freepik

Apple cider vinegar is prepared by adding yeast to apple juice and fermenting it. It has a tart flavor and contains probiotics

Image: Freepik

Apple Cider Vinegar

Natto is a traditional Japanese food made from fermented soybeans. It has a sticky texture, a strong flavour, and is incredibly nutritious

Natto

Image: Freepik

Pickles are made from a variety of vegetables and fruits which are fermented in oil and vinegar for days before eating

Pickles

Image: Freepik

Sourdough is made from naturally fermented dough and has a tangy flavour and a chewy texture

Sourdough Bread

Image: Freepik

Cheese like Parmesan, Blue cheese, Cheddar etc. are prepared through the fermentation process and contain probiotics

Fermented Cheese

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here