Aditi Singh 

lifestyle 

March 06, 2024

10 exotic fruit dishes to try

 A traditional Thai dessert made with ripe mangoes, sticky rice, and coconut milk

Mango Sticky Rice 

Image Source: pexels

 A spicy and tangy salad made with green papaya, chili peppers, lime juice, and fish sauce

Papaya Salad

Image Source: pexels

A colorful and nutritious breakfast bowl made with blended dragon fruit, topped with granola, nuts, and fresh fruit

Dragon Fruit Smoothie Bowl 

Image Source: pexels

 A refreshing frozen dessert made with the sweet and tangy pulp of mangosteen fruit

Mangosteen Sorbet

Image Source: pexels

A creamy and tangy dessert made with passion fruit pulp, cream, and sweetened condensed milk

Image Source: pexels

 Passion Fruit Mousse 

A cocktail made with lychee liqueur, vodka, and fresh lychee fruit, served chilled

Lychee Martini

Image Source: pexels

A sweet and chewy confection made with guava pulp, sugar, and sometimes spices like cardamom

 Guava Cheese 

Image Source: pexels

Fluffy pancakes filled with creamy durian pulp, a fruit known for its strong smell and unique flavor

Durian Pancakes 

Image Source: pexels

Starfruit Salad 

Image Source: pexels

A refreshing salad made with thinly sliced starfruit, mixed greens, and a citrus vinaigrette

Creamy ice cream flavored with chirimoya fruit, known for its sweet and custard-like taste

 Custard Apple Ice Cream 

Image Source: pexels

