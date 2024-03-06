Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 06, 2024
10 exotic fruit dishes to try
A traditional Thai dessert made with ripe mangoes, sticky rice, and coconut milk
Mango Sticky Rice
Image Source: pexels
A spicy and tangy salad made with green papaya, chili peppers, lime juice, and fish sauce
Papaya Salad
Image Source: pexels
A colorful and nutritious breakfast bowl made with blended dragon fruit, topped with granola, nuts, and fresh fruit
Dragon Fruit Smoothie Bowl
Image Source: pexels
A refreshing frozen dessert made with the sweet and tangy pulp of mangosteen fruit
Mangosteen Sorbet
Image Source: pexels
A creamy and tangy dessert made with passion fruit pulp, cream, and sweetened condensed milk
Image Source: pexels
Passion Fruit Mousse
A cocktail made with lychee liqueur, vodka, and fresh lychee fruit, served chilled
Lychee Martini
Image Source: pexels
A sweet and chewy confection made with guava pulp, sugar, and sometimes spices like cardamom
Guava Cheese
Image Source: pexels
Fluffy pancakes filled with creamy durian pulp, a fruit known for its strong smell and unique flavor
Durian Pancakes
Image Source: pexels
Starfruit Salad
Image Source: pexels
A refreshing salad made with thinly sliced starfruit, mixed greens, and a citrus vinaigrette
Creamy ice cream flavored with chirimoya fruit, known for its sweet and custard-like taste
Custard Apple Ice Cream
Image Source: pexels
