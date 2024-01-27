pinkvilla
Nikita Vishwakarma
Fashion
JANUARY 27, 2024
10 fabrics that are good for your skin
Image: Freepik
Soft, breathable, and hypoallergenic, cotton is a natural fabric that is gentle on the skin and absorbs moisture effectively
Cotton
Image: Freepik
Bamboo fabric is soft, moisture-wicking, and has natural antibacterial properties, making it a good choice for sensitive skin
Bamboo
Image: Freepik
Linen is a breathable fabric that allows air circulation, making it suitable for hot weather. It is also hypoallergenic and comfortable
Linen
Image: Freepik
Derived from beech trees, modal fabric is soft, smooth, and breathable. It has moisture-wicking properties, making it suitable for sensitive skin
Modal
Image: Freepik
Silk is a luxurious and smooth fabric that is gentle on the skin. It helps retain skin moisture and is less likely to cause irritation
Silk
Image: Freepik
Organic Cotton
Similar to conventional cotton but grown without the use of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, organic cotton is a more environmentally friendly option that is kind to the skin
Image: Freepik
Tencel is a fabric made from sustainably sourced wood pulp. It is known for its softness, breathability, and moisture-wicking properties
Tencel (Lyocell)
Image: Freepik
Hemp fabric is durable, breathable, and naturally antibacterial. It becomes softer with each wash and is a good choice for sensitive skin
Hemp
Image: Freepik
Jersey knit fabrics are soft, stretchy, and breathable. They are commonly used in comfortable, everyday clothing
Jersey Knit
Image: Freepik
Although more luxurious, cashmere is a soft and lightweight fabric that provides warmth without bulk. It is gentle on the skin and can be suitable for those with sensitive skin
Cashmere
