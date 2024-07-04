Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

july 04, 2024

10 Face Packs to Close Open Pores

Mix egg white with lemon juice, apply, let dry, and rinse with lukewarm water

Egg White and Lemon Juice

Image Source: Freepik

Combine Multani Mitti with rose water to form a paste, apply, leave for 15 minutes, and rinse with cool water

Multani Mitti (Fuller's Earth) and Rose Water

Image Source: Freepik

Mix yogurt with finely ground oatmeal, apply, leave for 20 minutes, and rinse with lukewarm water

Yogurt and Oatmeal

Image Source: Freepik

Mash papaya with honey, apply, leave for 15 minutes, and rinse with cool water

Papaya and Honey

Image Source: Freepik

Mix aloe vera gel with lemon juice, apply, leave for 10 minutes, and rinse with cool water

Image Source: Freepik

Aloe Vera and Lemon Juice

Apply fresh tomato pulp on your face, leave for 10 minutes, and rinse with cool water

Tomato Pulp

Image Source: Freepik

Blend cucumber with lemon juice, apply, leave for 15 minutes, and rinse with cool water

Cucumber and Lemon Juice

Image Source: Freepik

Mash banana with honey, apply, leave for 15 minutes, and rinse with lukewarm water

Banana and Honey

Image Source: Freepik

Baking Soda and Water

Image Source: Freepik

Mix baking soda with water to form a paste, apply, leave for 5 minutes, and rinse with cool water

Mix green tea with honey, apply, leave for 15 minutes, and rinse with cool water

Green Tea and Honey

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here