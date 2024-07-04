Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
july 04, 2024
10 Face Packs to Close Open Pores
Mix egg white with lemon juice, apply, let dry, and rinse with lukewarm water
Egg White and Lemon Juice
Image Source: Freepik
Combine Multani Mitti with rose water to form a paste, apply, leave for 15 minutes, and rinse with cool water
Multani Mitti (Fuller's Earth) and Rose Water
Image Source: Freepik
Mix yogurt with finely ground oatmeal, apply, leave for 20 minutes, and rinse with lukewarm water
Yogurt and Oatmeal
Image Source: Freepik
Mash papaya with honey, apply, leave for 15 minutes, and rinse with cool water
Papaya and Honey
Image Source: Freepik
Mix aloe vera gel with lemon juice, apply, leave for 10 minutes, and rinse with cool water
Image Source: Freepik
Aloe Vera and Lemon Juice
Apply fresh tomato pulp on your face, leave for 10 minutes, and rinse with cool water
Tomato Pulp
Image Source: Freepik
Blend cucumber with lemon juice, apply, leave for 15 minutes, and rinse with cool water
Cucumber and Lemon Juice
Image Source: Freepik
Mash banana with honey, apply, leave for 15 minutes, and rinse with lukewarm water
Banana and Honey
Image Source: Freepik
Baking Soda and Water
Image Source: Freepik
Mix baking soda with water to form a paste, apply, leave for 5 minutes, and rinse with cool water
Mix green tea with honey, apply, leave for 15 minutes, and rinse with cool water
Green Tea and Honey
Image Source: Freepik
