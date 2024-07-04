Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
july 04, 2024
10 Face Packs to Reduce Tanning
Mix 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel with a few drops of lemon juice. Apply to your face, leave it on for 15 minutes, then rinse with lukewarm water
Aloe Vera and Lemon Juice
Image Source: Freepik
Grate half a cucumber and mix it with 2 tablespoons of rose water. Apply the mixture to your face, leave it on for 20 minutes, then rinse off
Cucumber and Rose Water
Image Source: Freepik
Blend 1 tablespoon of tomato pulp with 1 tablespoon of yogurt. Apply to your face, leave it on for 15 minutes, then rinse with cool water
Tomato Pulp and Yogurt
Image Source: Freepik
Mix 2 tablespoons of gram flour with a pinch of turmeric and enough milk to make a paste. Apply to your face, leave it on for 20 minutes, then rinse off with lukewarm water
Gram Flour and Turmeric
Image Source: Freepik
Mash a few pieces of ripe papaya and mix with 1 tablespoon of honey. Apply to your face, leave it on for 15 minutes, then rinse off with cool water
Image Source: Freepik
Papaya and Honey
Combine 2 tablespoons of oatmeal with enough buttermilk to make a paste. Apply to your face, leave it on for 20 minutes, then rinse with lukewarm water
Oatmeal and Buttermilk
Image Source: Freepik
Mix 1 tablespoon of sandalwood powder with enough rose water to make a paste. Apply to your face, leave it on for 15 minutes, then rinse off
Sandalwood and Rose Water
Image Source: Freepik
Grate a small potato and extract the juice. Mix with a few drops of lemon juice. Apply to your face, leave it on for 15 minutes, then rinse off with cool water
Potato Juice and Lemon juice
Image Source: Freepik
Banana and Milk
Image Source: Freepik
Mash half a banana and mix with 1 tablespoon of milk. Apply to your face, leave it on for 20 minutes, then rinse off with lukewarm water
Mix 1 tablespoon of orange peel powder with 1 tablespoon of yogurt. Apply to your face, leave it on for 15 minutes, then rinse with cool water
Orange Peel Powder and Yogurt
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.