Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

july 04, 2024

10 Face Packs to Reduce Tanning

Mix 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel with a few drops of lemon juice. Apply to your face, leave it on for 15 minutes, then rinse with lukewarm water

Aloe Vera and Lemon Juice

Image Source: Freepik

Grate half a cucumber and mix it with 2 tablespoons of rose water. Apply the mixture to your face, leave it on for 20 minutes, then rinse off

Cucumber and Rose Water

Image Source: Freepik

Blend 1 tablespoon of tomato pulp with 1 tablespoon of yogurt. Apply to your face, leave it on for 15 minutes, then rinse with cool water

Tomato Pulp and Yogurt

Image Source: Freepik

Mix 2 tablespoons of gram flour with a pinch of turmeric and enough milk to make a paste. Apply to your face, leave it on for 20 minutes, then rinse off with lukewarm water

Gram Flour and Turmeric

Image Source: Freepik

Mash a few pieces of ripe papaya and mix with 1 tablespoon of honey. Apply to your face, leave it on for 15 minutes, then rinse off with cool water

Image Source: Freepik

Papaya and Honey

Combine 2 tablespoons of oatmeal with enough buttermilk to make a paste. Apply to your face, leave it on for 20 minutes, then rinse with lukewarm water

Oatmeal and Buttermilk

Image Source: Freepik

Mix 1 tablespoon of sandalwood powder with enough rose water to make a paste. Apply to your face, leave it on for 15 minutes, then rinse off

Sandalwood and Rose Water

Image Source: Freepik

Grate a small potato and extract the juice. Mix with a few drops of lemon juice. Apply to your face, leave it on for 15 minutes, then rinse off with cool water

Potato Juice and Lemon juice

Image Source: Freepik

Banana and Milk

Image Source: Freepik

Mash half a banana and mix with 1 tablespoon of milk. Apply to your face, leave it on for 20 minutes, then rinse off with lukewarm water

Mix 1 tablespoon of orange peel powder with 1 tablespoon of yogurt. Apply to your face, leave it on for 15 minutes, then rinse with cool water

Orange Peel Powder and Yogurt

Image Source: Freepik

