Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
January 16, 2024
10 Fake friends quotes
"I hate fake people. It's like they're not there when you're talking to them."
#1
Image Source: Freepik
"I don't have time for fake friends anymore. Either be real, or be gone."
#2
Image Source: Freepik
"I'd rather have an enemy who slaps me in the face than a friend who stabs me in the back."
#3
Image Source: Freepik
"I don't need a bunch of fake friends. It's like having a bunch of fake plants: it may look nice, but it's not real."
#4
Image Source: Freepik
Fake friends are like a bad hair day: you just can't wait to wash them out of your life."
Image Source: Freepik
#5
“Fake people are like soap bubbles. They pop out when the sun shines brightly.”
#6
Image Source: Freepik
“You don’t lose friends because real friends can never be lost. You lose people masquerading as friends, and you are better for it.”
#7
Image Source: Freepik
“Don’t trust everything you see. Even salt looks like sugar.”
#8
Image Source: Freepik
#9
Image Source: Freepik
“Fake people have an image to maintain, real people just don't care."
“The most dangerous among us come dressed as angels, and we learn too late they are the devil in disguise”
#10
Image Source: Freepik
