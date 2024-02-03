Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
FEBRUARY 3, 2024
10 Falling In Love Quotes
“I spend most nights at home falling in love with the idea of you”
#1
Image: freepik
“This thing about you that you think is your flaw – it’s the reason I’m falling in love with you”
#2
Image: freepik
“Happiness shines from your eyes the moment you fall in love”
#3
Image: freepik
“Falling in love is sudden, easy, and fun. It’s like a child going down a playground slide”
#4
Image: freepik
“The greatest wonderful feeling is falling in love”
#5
Image: freepik
“Falling in love was never in my plan. Until one day I just realized that I love this person too much”
#6
Image: freepik
"Falling in love unexpectedly has been the greatest gift of my life"
#7
Image: freepik
"Sometimes the best things happen when you least expect them, like falling in love with you"
#8
Image: freepik
“A priceless moment is when the person that you have fallen in love with, looks you right in the eyes to tell you that they have fallen in love with you”
#9
Image: freepik
“Falling in love is easy. Falling in love with the same person repeatedly is extraordinary”
#10
Image: freepik
