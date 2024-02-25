Heading 3

10 Family quotes for instagram

 “Where there is a family, there are sacrifices, happiness, and love for others”

“When trouble comes, it’s your family that supports you”

 “My greatest pleasure is spending time with my family”

 “Families keep us grounded when hopelessness surrounds us”

“Family gives you the roots to stand tall and strong”

 “Family ties are like spider webs. They are delicate, yet so strong, And if they are broken or destroyed, They can be woven again”

“I know every family has its problems, but I admire those that stick together”

“Family isn’t something that’s supposed to be static or set. People marry in divorce out. They’re born, they die. It’s always evolving, turning into something else”

“The love of family and the admiration of friends are much more important than wealth and privilege”

“If the family were a boat, it would be a canoe that makes no progress unless everyone paddles”

