Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 25, 2024
10 Family quotes for instagram
“Where there is a family, there are sacrifices, happiness, and love for others”
#1
Image Source: freepik
“When trouble comes, it’s your family that supports you”
#2
Image Source: freepik
“My greatest pleasure is spending time with my family”
#3
Image Source: freepik
“Families keep us grounded when hopelessness surrounds us”
#4
Image Source: freepik
“Family gives you the roots to stand tall and strong”
Image Source: freepik
#5
“Family ties are like spider webs. They are delicate, yet so strong, And if they are broken or destroyed, They can be woven again”
#6
Image Source: freepik
“I know every family has its problems, but I admire those that stick together”
#7
Image Source: freepik
“Family isn’t something that’s supposed to be static or set. People marry in divorce out. They’re born, they die. It’s always evolving, turning into something else”
#8
Image Source: freepik
#9
Image Source: freepik
“The love of family and the admiration of friends are much more important than wealth and privilege”
“If the family were a boat, it would be a canoe that makes no progress unless everyone paddles”
#10
Image Source: freepik
