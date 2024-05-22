Heading 3

10 Family Trip Places In Monsoon

A hill town perfect with lush greenery, stunning waterfalls, and pleasant weather, ideal for nature lovers

Lonavala

Famous for its beaches, Goa offers vibrant night out parties, and picturesque sceneries during the monsoon

Goa

Kodaikanal looks beautiful with its mesmerizing waterfalls, lakes, and lush green hills, making it fun to explore with family

Kodaikanal

With amazing wildlife, thrilling water sports, and pristine beaches, it is a paradise for families who love being around beaches

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

This biodiverse hotspot features dense forests, waterfalls, and vast coffee plantations, perfect for nature lovers

Coorg

A place with misty hills, tea gardens, and a peaceful ambiance, is ideal for a relaxing family trip

Munnar

Known for its sparkling lakes and snow-covered mountains, Ladakh offers breathtaking views and cultural experiences

Ladakh

In Monsoon, no place is better than Rajasthan- reflecting the history with beautiful palaces, lakes, and bazaars

Udaipur

This fascinating place is mysterious and offers thrilling adventurous experiences to enjoy with family

Spiti Valley

You can plan a family trip to Shillong- surrounded by valleys, and waterfalls, perfect for making a memorable experience

Shillong

