Priyanshi Shah
Travel
may 22, 2024
10 Family Trip Places In Monsoon
A hill town perfect with lush greenery, stunning waterfalls, and pleasant weather, ideal for nature lovers
Lonavala
Famous for its beaches, Goa offers vibrant night out parties, and picturesque sceneries during the monsoon
Goa
Kodaikanal looks beautiful with its mesmerizing waterfalls, lakes, and lush green hills, making it fun to explore with family
Kodaikanal
With amazing wildlife, thrilling water sports, and pristine beaches, it is a paradise for families who love being around beaches
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
This biodiverse hotspot features dense forests, waterfalls, and vast coffee plantations, perfect for nature lovers
Coorg
A place with misty hills, tea gardens, and a peaceful ambiance, is ideal for a relaxing family trip
Munnar
Known for its sparkling lakes and snow-covered mountains, Ladakh offers breathtaking views and cultural experiences
Ladakh
In Monsoon, no place is better than Rajasthan- reflecting the history with beautiful palaces, lakes, and bazaars
Udaipur
This fascinating place is mysterious and offers thrilling adventurous experiences to enjoy with family
Spiti Valley
You can plan a family trip to Shillong- surrounded by valleys, and waterfalls, perfect for making a memorable experience
Shillong
