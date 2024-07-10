Heading 3
10 Family vacation spots in Uttarakhand
For a thrilling vacation, Jim Corbett National Park offers exciting Jeep safaris to spot tigers and other wildlife with family
Jim Corbett National Park
Image Source: Freepik
Mussoorie charms visitors with its mountain views and activities like trekking, paragliding, and cable car rides to enjoy with family
Mussoorie
Image Source: Freepik
Visit the largest man-made lake surrounded by breathtaking landscapes- Tehri Lake held Tehri Lake festivals annually, featuring folk dances, and water sports
Tehri Lake
Image Source: Freepik
This spiritual haven is famous for its ancient temples, and the sacred Ganga river- making it a spiritual family trip
Haridwar
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy the stunning views of the Nanda Devi and Trishul peaks, and can also enjoy peaceful walks with your family
Kausani
Image Source: Freepik
Dehradun is a beautiful blend of adventure and tranquility, where you can visit Robber’s cave, enjoy paragliding, and explore forests, and valleys
Image Source: Freepik
Dehradun
This place with ancient temples and a serene atmosphere, offers a spiritual escape where you and your family can meditate and connect with your inner self
Jageshwar
Image Source: Freepik
Known for its lush greenery, and cool climate Ranikhet is perfect for a peaceful family vacation
Ranikhet
Image Source: Freepik
Dhanaulti is a serene escape where you can engage in adventure activities like horse riding, and rock climbing
Dhanaulti
Image Source: Freepik
Famous for its peaceful, and spiritual atmosphere- Rishikesh is perfect for trying yoga, meditation, or thrilling activities like river rafting, and bungee jumping
Rishikesh
Image Source: Freepik
