Priyanshi Shah

 Travel

july 10, 2024

10 Family vacation spots in Uttarakhand

For a thrilling vacation, Jim Corbett National Park offers exciting Jeep safaris to spot tigers and other wildlife with family

Jim Corbett National Park

Image Source: Freepik

Mussoorie charms visitors with its mountain views and activities like trekking, paragliding, and cable car rides to enjoy with family

Mussoorie

Image Source: Freepik

Visit the largest man-made lake surrounded by breathtaking landscapes- Tehri Lake held Tehri Lake festivals annually, featuring folk dances, and water sports

Tehri Lake

Image Source: Freepik

This spiritual haven is famous for its ancient temples, and the sacred Ganga river- making it a spiritual family trip 

Haridwar

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy the stunning views of the Nanda Devi and Trishul peaks, and can also enjoy peaceful walks with your family 

Kausani

Image Source: Freepik

Dehradun is a beautiful blend of adventure and tranquility, where you can visit Robber’s cave, enjoy paragliding, and explore forests, and valleys

Image Source: Freepik

Dehradun

This place with ancient temples and a serene atmosphere, offers a spiritual escape where you and your family can meditate and connect with your inner self

Jageshwar

Image Source: Freepik

Known for its lush greenery, and cool climate Ranikhet is perfect for a peaceful family vacation

Ranikhet

Image Source: Freepik

Dhanaulti is a serene escape where you can engage in adventure activities like horse riding, and rock climbing 

Dhanaulti

Image Source: Freepik

Famous for its peaceful, and spiritual atmosphere- Rishikesh is perfect for trying yoga, meditation, or thrilling activities like river rafting, and bungee jumping

Rishikesh

Image Source: Freepik

