JUNE 19, 2024
10 famous Andhra Pradesh dishes to try
Also known as Chitrannam, this tangy tamarind rice dish is a flavorful Andhra dish, perfect for special occasions
Pulihora
Image Source: Freepik
A delicate dessert made within rice flour sheets, ghee, and jaggery, flavored with elaichi and cardamom
Pootharekulu
Image Source: Freepik
A rich fish curry made with seasonal and expensive Pulasa fish, filled with spices, and oil
Pulasa Pulusu
Image Source: Freepik
A spicy and tangy chutney made from gongura leaves, ideal for enhancing the taste of any meal
Gongura Pickle Ambadi
Image Source: Freepik
Gutti Vankaya Kura
Image Source: Freepik
A spicy eggplant curry featuring roasted herbs and Indian spices typically served with chapatis or rice
A healthy breakfast dosa made from moong dal usually served with tomato or green chili chutney
Pesarattu
Image Source: Freepik
A spicy paneer dish cooked with kasuri methi, bell peppers, and tomatoes, perfect with naan or rice
Kadai Paneer
Image Source: Freepik
A quick and tasty breakfast made from rava, spices, and peanuts also known as Rava Upma
Uppindi
Image Source: Freepik
Crispy on the outside and soft inside, these doughnut-shaped fritters made from urad dal are a favorite for breakfast
Medu Vada
Image Source: Freepik
A delicious fried prawn dish mixed with masala, perfect with rumali roti, plain rice, or biryani
Royyala Yeppadu
Image Source: Freepik
