 Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 19, 2024

10 famous Andhra Pradesh dishes to try

Also known as Chitrannam, this tangy tamarind rice dish is a flavorful Andhra dish, perfect for special occasions

Pulihora

Image Source: Freepik

A delicate dessert made within rice flour sheets, ghee, and jaggery, flavored with elaichi and cardamom

Pootharekulu

Image Source: Freepik

A rich fish curry made with seasonal and expensive Pulasa fish, filled with spices, and oil

Pulasa Pulusu

Image Source: Freepik

A spicy and tangy chutney made from gongura leaves, ideal for enhancing the taste of any meal

Gongura Pickle Ambadi

Image Source: Freepik

Gutti Vankaya Kura

Image Source: Freepik

A spicy eggplant curry featuring roasted herbs and Indian spices typically served with chapatis or rice

A healthy breakfast dosa made from moong dal usually served with tomato or green chili chutney

Pesarattu

Image Source: Freepik

A spicy paneer dish cooked with kasuri methi, bell peppers, and tomatoes, perfect with naan or rice

Kadai Paneer

Image Source: Freepik

A quick and tasty breakfast made from rava, spices, and peanuts also known as Rava Upma

Uppindi

Image Source: Freepik

Crispy on the outside and soft inside, these doughnut-shaped fritters made from urad dal are a favorite for breakfast

Medu Vada

Image Source: Freepik

A delicious fried prawn dish mixed with masala, perfect with rumali roti, plain rice, or biryani

Royyala Yeppadu

Image Source: Freepik

