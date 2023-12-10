Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
DecembeR 10, 2023
10 famous baked goodies with fruits
One of the most loved desserts ever, this is a quintessential baked dessert relished hot with vanilla ice cream
Apple pie
Image Source: Pexels
A teatime treat or brunch dessert, banana-flavored bread is ideal for all occasions and one of the most viral recipes ever
Banana bread
Image Source: Pexels
A coffee shop staple, this sweet treat is perfect as an evening snack over tea, coffee and conversations
Blueberry muffin
Image Source: Pexels
We love Pineapple cake pastry in India, but the more classic rendition is the ingenious upside-down cake
Pineapple upside-down cake
Image Source: Pixabay
Sweet confections that have charmed their way into cookie lovers' hearts and taste buds everywhere
Coconut macaroon
Image Source: Pexels
Lemony, zesty, tangy, and sweet, this light cake is a treat you can pair with tea throughout the summer months
Lemon cake
Image Source: Pixabay
Cobblers remain a beloved American dessert, and this particular variation has been gathering fans worldwide as well
Peach cobbler
Image Source: Pexels
Layers of sweet, ripe strawberries sandwiched between fluffy shortcakes and topped with whipped cream create a delightful treat
Strawberry Shortcake
Image Source: Pixabay
A classic cookie, fig newtons have a sweet, fig-filled center encased in a soft, cake-like cookie exterior
Fig Newtons
Image Source: Pexels
A rustic French pastry, plum galette involves folding a flaky crust around ripe plums, creating a free-form, open-faced tart
Plum Galette
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.