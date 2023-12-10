Heading 3

10 famous baked goodies with fruits

One of the most loved desserts ever, this is a quintessential baked dessert relished hot with vanilla ice cream

Apple pie 

Image Source: Pexels

A teatime treat or brunch dessert, banana-flavored bread is ideal for all occasions and one of the most viral recipes ever

Banana bread 

Image Source: Pexels

A coffee shop staple, this sweet treat is perfect as an evening snack over tea, coffee and conversations

Blueberry muffin 

Image Source: Pexels

We love Pineapple cake pastry in India, but the more classic rendition is the ingenious upside-down cake

Pineapple upside-down cake

Image Source: Pixabay

Sweet confections that have charmed their way into cookie lovers' hearts and taste buds everywhere

Coconut macaroon 

Image Source: Pexels

Lemony, zesty, tangy, and sweet, this light cake is a treat you can pair with tea throughout the summer months

Lemon cake

Image Source: Pixabay

Cobblers remain a beloved American dessert, and this particular variation has been gathering fans worldwide as well

Peach cobbler

Image Source: Pexels

Layers of sweet, ripe strawberries sandwiched between fluffy shortcakes and topped with whipped cream create a delightful treat

Strawberry Shortcake

Image Source: Pixabay

A classic cookie, fig newtons have a sweet, fig-filled center encased in a soft, cake-like cookie exterior

Fig Newtons

Image Source: Pexels

A rustic French pastry, plum galette involves folding a flaky crust around ripe plums, creating a free-form, open-faced tart

Plum Galette

Image Source: Pexels

