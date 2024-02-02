Heading 3

 Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 2, 2024

10 famous Bengali snacks

Sweetened yogurt with a rich and creamy texture, a popular Bengali dessert

Misti Doi 

Soft, spongy, and syrup-soaked cheese balls, a quintessential Bengali sweet

Rosogolla (Rasgulla) 

Deep-fried pastry filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes meat

Shingara (Samosa) 

Mashed shrimp mixed with spices, often eaten with rice or flatbreads

Chingri Bhorta 

Assorted deep-fried snacks like beguni (battered and fried eggplant) and fuluri (fluffy, fried dough)

Telebhaja 

Fried bread stuffed with spiced lentils (kochuri) served with spicy potato curry (alur dom)

Kochuri with Alur Dom 

Hollow puris filled with a mixture of tamarind water, potatoes, chickpeas, and spices

Phuchka (Puchka/Pani Puri) 

Cottage cheese (chana) curry cooked in a flavorful gravy

Chanar Dalna 

Spicy and tangy puffed rice mixed with various crunchy ingredients

Muri (Puffed Rice) with Jhalmuri

 Grilled kebabs or spiced meat wrapped in paratha or flatbread

 Kolkata Kathi Roll

