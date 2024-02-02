Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 2, 2024
10 famous Bengali snacks
Sweetened yogurt with a rich and creamy texture, a popular Bengali dessert
Misti Doi
Image: Pexels
Soft, spongy, and syrup-soaked cheese balls, a quintessential Bengali sweet
Rosogolla (Rasgulla)
Image: Pexels
Deep-fried pastry filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes meat
Shingara (Samosa)
Image: Pexels
Mashed shrimp mixed with spices, often eaten with rice or flatbreads
Chingri Bhorta
Image: Pexels
Assorted deep-fried snacks like beguni (battered and fried eggplant) and fuluri (fluffy, fried dough)
Telebhaja
Image: Pexels
Fried bread stuffed with spiced lentils (kochuri) served with spicy potato curry (alur dom)
Kochuri with Alur Dom
Image: Pexels
Hollow puris filled with a mixture of tamarind water, potatoes, chickpeas, and spices
Phuchka (Puchka/Pani Puri)
Image: Pexels
Cottage cheese (chana) curry cooked in a flavorful gravy
Chanar Dalna
Image: Pexels
Spicy and tangy puffed rice mixed with various crunchy ingredients
Muri (Puffed Rice) with Jhalmuri
Image: Pexels
Grilled kebabs or spiced meat wrapped in paratha or flatbread
Kolkata Kathi Roll
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.