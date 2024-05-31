Heading 3
10 famous chicken dishes of the world
Marinated chicken cooked in a rich, creamy tomato sauce with butter and spices. Perfect with butter naan
BUTTER CHICKEN - INDIA
Image: Freepik
Char-grilled chicken chunks in a creamy, aromatic onion tomato masala sauce. Smoky and delicious
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA - INDIA
Image: Freepik
Chicken coated in flour, spices, and egg, deep-fried until crispy. Best enjoyed with a sour dip
SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN - USA
Image: Freepik
Grilled chicken on a spit, wrapped in pita with veggies and sauces. Served with beetroot pickle
CHICKEN SHAWARMA - LEBANON
Image: Freepik
Breaded chicken breast with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese. Crispy and tangy
CHICKEN PARMESAN - ITALY
Image: Freepik
Chicken braised with wine, mushrooms, and garlic. Flavoured with aromatic herbs and spices
COQ AU VIN - FRANCE
Image: Freepik
Skewered and grilled chicken served with a delicious peanut sauce. A flavourful Indonesian dish
CHICKEN SATAY - INDONESIA
Image: Freepik
Spicy chicken stir-fried with Schezwan sauce, peppers, and onions. Tangy and fiery
SCHEZWAN CHICKEN - CHINA
Image: Freepik
Grilled chicken marinated in spicy Piri-Piri sauce
Piri-Piri Chicken - Portugal
Image: Freepik
Chicken breast filled with butter, coated in breadcrumbs, fried, and baked. A classic Russian delight
CHICKEN KIEV - RUSSIA
Image: Freepik
