MAY 31, 2024

10 famous chicken dishes of the world

Marinated chicken cooked in a rich, creamy tomato sauce with butter and spices. Perfect with butter naan

BUTTER CHICKEN - INDIA

Char-grilled chicken chunks in a creamy, aromatic onion tomato masala sauce. Smoky and delicious

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA - INDIA

Chicken coated in flour, spices, and egg, deep-fried until crispy. Best enjoyed with a sour dip

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN - USA

Grilled chicken on a spit, wrapped in pita with veggies and sauces. Served with beetroot pickle

CHICKEN SHAWARMA - LEBANON

Breaded chicken breast with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese. Crispy and tangy

CHICKEN PARMESAN - ITALY

Chicken braised with wine, mushrooms, and garlic. Flavoured with aromatic herbs and spices

COQ AU VIN - FRANCE

Skewered and grilled chicken served with a delicious peanut sauce. A flavourful Indonesian dish

CHICKEN SATAY - INDONESIA

Spicy chicken stir-fried with Schezwan sauce, peppers, and onions. Tangy and fiery

SCHEZWAN CHICKEN - CHINA

Grilled chicken marinated in spicy Piri-Piri sauce

Piri-Piri Chicken - Portugal

Chicken breast filled with butter, coated in breadcrumbs, fried, and baked. A classic Russian delight

CHICKEN KIEV - RUSSIA

