Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 19, 2024

10 famous delicacies of Assam

A special Assamese curry made with duck meat, often paired with Ash gourd, lentils, sesame seeds, or pumpkin for special occasions 

Duck Meat curry

Image Source: Freepik

A beloved tangy fish curry slow-cooked with tomato, elephant ear, and lemon, is worth trying

Masor Tenga

Image Source: Freepik

A comforting side dish of mashed potatoes mixed with mustard oil, onion, coriander, and salt, perfect with rice and dal

Aloo Pitika

Image Source: Freepik

A flavorful side dish of herbs and vegetables seasoned with ginger, garlic, cinnamon, onions, and sometimes lemon, enjoyed daily in Assam

Xaak aru Bhaji

Image Source: Freepik

Ou Tenga

Image Source: Freepik

A sweet and sour chutney made from boiled and mashed elephant apple, sauteed with mustard seeds, and sweetened with jaggery

A winter delicacy combining pigeon meat and shredded banana flowers, offering a unique texture and warmth

Paror Mangxo

Image Source: Freepik

A tribal delicacy where silkworm larvae are stir-fried with spices, crunchy outside, and liquid inside, offering an exotic taste

Silkworm

Image Source: Freepik

A unique dish with chicken, bamboo shoots, and lentils, providing a distinctive taste that complements the meat

Baanhgajor Lagot Kukura

Image Source: Freepik

A popular snack and breakfast dish with various sweet or savory types, steamed or fried, showcasing the best Assamese taste

Pitha

Image Source: Freepik

This popular Assamese dish is made from sun-dried banana peels, giving it a unique dark color

Khar

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here