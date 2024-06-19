Heading 3
10 famous delicacies of Assam
A special Assamese curry made with duck meat, often paired with Ash gourd, lentils, sesame seeds, or pumpkin for special occasions
Duck Meat curry
A beloved tangy fish curry slow-cooked with tomato, elephant ear, and lemon, is worth trying
Masor Tenga
A comforting side dish of mashed potatoes mixed with mustard oil, onion, coriander, and salt, perfect with rice and dal
Aloo Pitika
A flavorful side dish of herbs and vegetables seasoned with ginger, garlic, cinnamon, onions, and sometimes lemon, enjoyed daily in Assam
Xaak aru Bhaji
Ou Tenga
A sweet and sour chutney made from boiled and mashed elephant apple, sauteed with mustard seeds, and sweetened with jaggery
A winter delicacy combining pigeon meat and shredded banana flowers, offering a unique texture and warmth
Paror Mangxo
A tribal delicacy where silkworm larvae are stir-fried with spices, crunchy outside, and liquid inside, offering an exotic taste
Silkworm
A unique dish with chicken, bamboo shoots, and lentils, providing a distinctive taste that complements the meat
Baanhgajor Lagot Kukura
A popular snack and breakfast dish with various sweet or savory types, steamed or fried, showcasing the best Assamese taste
Pitha
This popular Assamese dish is made from sun-dried banana peels, giving it a unique dark color
Khar
