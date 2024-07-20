Heading 3
10 famous delicacies of Bangkok
This must-try street food, Pad Thai Noodles has slightly thicker noodles, often topped with pan-fried cashew nuts or crispy onions
Pad Thai Noodles
Image: Freepik
This soup has delicious flavors of Thai cooking and tastes delectable with fresh shrimp
Tom Yam Soup
Image: Freepik
Known as Cow’s blood soup, Gooey Teeo Reua, is a must-try with Klong Samsen Canal, adding an extra flavor
Gooey Teeo Reua
Image: Freepik
Kanom Beuang is a popular dessert in Thailand, that resembles tacos and is filled with coconut cream and other sweet ingredients
Kanom Beuang
Image: Freepik
Roti Mataba is a sweet version served with banana and condensed milk and is one of the most recommended dishes to have in Bangkok
Roti Mataba
Image: Freepik
This southern Thai dish has unique flavors, different from the common red and green Thai curries
Image: Freepik
Massaman curry
The curry- Kow Mok is similar to Indian Biryani and is made with rice and curried meat, usually chicken- perfect for all curry lovers
Kow Mok
Image: Freepik
Nam Tok is a flavorful dish for all spice lovers. It has a sauce that combines chili heat with the freshness of lime juice, and mint
Nam Tok
Image: Freepik
Ba Mee Noodles are versatile and usually served as a side with other dishes like barbecue pork or spiced chicken
Ba Mee Noodles
Image: Freepik
Papaya salad is a vegetarian dish that has simple ingredients like shredded papaya, and spices
Papaya salad
Image: Freepik
