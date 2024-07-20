Heading 3

july 20, 2024

10 famous delicacies of Bangkok

This must-try street food, Pad Thai Noodles has slightly thicker noodles, often topped with pan-fried cashew nuts or crispy onions

Pad Thai Noodles

Image: Freepik

This soup has delicious flavors of Thai cooking and tastes delectable with fresh shrimp

Tom Yam Soup

Image: Freepik

Known as Cow’s blood soup, Gooey Teeo Reua, is a must-try with Klong Samsen Canal, adding an extra flavor

Gooey Teeo Reua

Image: Freepik

Kanom Beuang is a popular dessert in Thailand, that resembles tacos and is filled with coconut cream and other sweet ingredients

Kanom Beuang

Image: Freepik

Roti Mataba is a sweet version served with banana and condensed milk and is one of the most recommended dishes to have in Bangkok

Roti Mataba

Image: Freepik

This southern Thai dish has unique flavors, different from the common red and green Thai curries

Image: Freepik

Massaman curry

The curry- Kow Mok is similar to Indian Biryani and is made with rice and curried meat, usually chicken- perfect for all curry lovers

Kow Mok

Image: Freepik

Nam Tok is a flavorful dish for all spice lovers. It has a sauce that combines chili heat with the freshness of lime juice, and mint

Nam Tok

Image: Freepik

Ba Mee Noodles are versatile and usually served as a side with other dishes like barbecue pork or spiced chicken

Ba Mee Noodles

Image: Freepik

Papaya salad is a vegetarian dish that has simple ingredients like shredded papaya, and spices

Papaya salad

Image: Freepik

