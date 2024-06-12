Heading 3

JUNE 12, 2024

10 famous dishes of Bihar


Litti are round dough balls stuffed with spiced sattu, and cooked with ghee. Chokha is a mashed vegetable mix, often made with potatoes, brinjal, and tomatoes

 Litti Chokha

This sweet prasad is made from besan, sugar, ghee, and added cashews and raisins, is just awesome

Naivedyam

A spicy and tangy snack made from boiled chickpeas fried with onions and spices often served with flattened rice

Chana Ghugni

This crispy dessert is made from wheat flour, sugar, and mawa, and deep-fried in oil, known for its flaky texture

 Khaja

These Bihar special, saffron-infused sweet balls made from condensed milk, are something you shouldn’t miss out 

Kesar Peda

This festive dessert has a crispy crust with a clove in the center, stuffed with sweet filling, and dipped in sugar syrup

Laung- Latika

A Bihari dumpling made from rice flour filled with spiced lentil paste, then steamed or fried, making it a healthy breakfast option

 Dal Peetha

This sweet treat is a deep-fried pancake made from flour, milk, bananas, and sugar, soaked in sugary syrup

 Malpua

Try this comforting dish of gram flour dumplings in a yogurt-based gravy, often enjoyed with rice or puris

 Kadhi Badi

Enjoy this popular snack made from wheat flour and jaggery, deep-fried to a crisp, is something you can’t say no to

 Thekua

