Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 12, 2024
10 famous dishes of Bihar
Litti are round dough balls stuffed with spiced sattu, and cooked with ghee. Chokha is a mashed vegetable mix, often made with potatoes, brinjal, and tomatoes
Litti Chokha
Image source- Freepik
Image source- Freepik
This sweet prasad is made from besan, sugar, ghee, and added cashews and raisins, is just awesome
Naivedyam
A spicy and tangy snack made from boiled chickpeas fried with onions and spices often served with flattened rice
Image source- Freepik
Chana Ghugni
This crispy dessert is made from wheat flour, sugar, and mawa, and deep-fried in oil, known for its flaky texture
Image source- Freepik
Khaja
These Bihar special, saffron-infused sweet balls made from condensed milk, are something you shouldn’t miss out
Image source- Freepik
Kesar Peda
This festive dessert has a crispy crust with a clove in the center, stuffed with sweet filling, and dipped in sugar syrup
Image source- Freepik
Laung- Latika
A Bihari dumpling made from rice flour filled with spiced lentil paste, then steamed or fried, making it a healthy breakfast option
Dal Peetha
Image source- Freepik
This sweet treat is a deep-fried pancake made from flour, milk, bananas, and sugar, soaked in sugary syrup
Malpua
Image source- Freepik
Try this comforting dish of gram flour dumplings in a yogurt-based gravy, often enjoyed with rice or puris
Kadhi Badi
Image source- Freepik
Enjoy this popular snack made from wheat flour and jaggery, deep-fried to a crisp, is something you can’t say no to
Thekua
Image source- Freepik
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Click Here