Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 28, 2024
10 Famous Dishes of Chandigarh
Chole Bhature is a popular dish in Chandigarh, known for its spicy chickpeas served with fluffy fried bread
Chole Bhature
Image Source: Freepik
A rich and creamy dish made with tender chicken pieces simmered in a buttery tomato sauce, a favorite in Chandigarh
Butter Chicken
Image Source: Freepik
Stuffed flatbread often filled with spiced potatoes, served with tangy tamarind chutney and yogurt
Amritsari Kulcha
Image Source: Freepik
Kidney beans cooked in a thick gravy and served with steamed rice, a comforting meal for many locals
Rajma Chawal
Image Source: Freepik
A traditional Punjabi dish of mustard greens served with cornmeal flatbread, especially popular in winter
Image Source: Freepik
Sarson Ka Saag and Makki Ki Roti
A nutritious and sweet dish made from whole wheat flour, sugar, and ghee, often enriched with dry fruits
Panjiri
Image Source: Freepik
Marinated chicken cooked in a clay oven, resulting in a smoky, flavorful and classic dish
Tandoori Chicken
Image Source: Freepik
A dry, spicy chickpea dish that is a staple in Chandigarh's cuisine
Pindi Chana
Image Source: Freepik
Roh Di Kheer
Image Source: Freepik
A traditional rice pudding made with sugarcane juice, offering a unique and sweet flavor
A refreshing yogurt-based drink, often sweetened and flavored with fruits or spices, perfect for cooling down on a hot day
Lassi
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.