Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 28, 2024

10 Famous Dishes of Chandigarh

Chole Bhature is a popular dish in Chandigarh, known for its spicy chickpeas served with fluffy fried bread

Chole Bhature

Image Source: Freepik

A rich and creamy dish made with tender chicken pieces simmered in a buttery tomato sauce, a favorite in Chandigarh

Butter Chicken

Image Source: Freepik

Stuffed flatbread often filled with spiced potatoes, served with tangy tamarind chutney and yogurt

Amritsari Kulcha

Image Source: Freepik

Kidney beans cooked in a thick gravy and served with steamed rice, a comforting meal for many locals

Rajma Chawal

Image Source: Freepik

A traditional Punjabi dish of mustard greens served with cornmeal flatbread, especially popular in winter

Image Source: Freepik

Sarson Ka Saag and Makki Ki Roti

A nutritious and sweet dish made from whole wheat flour, sugar, and ghee, often enriched with dry fruits

Panjiri

Image Source: Freepik

Marinated chicken cooked in a clay oven, resulting in a smoky, flavorful and classic dish

Tandoori Chicken

Image Source: Freepik

A dry, spicy chickpea dish that is a staple in Chandigarh's cuisine

Pindi Chana

Image Source: Freepik

Roh Di Kheer

Image Source: Freepik

A traditional rice pudding made with sugarcane juice, offering a unique and sweet flavor

A refreshing yogurt-based drink, often sweetened and flavored with fruits or spices, perfect for cooling down on a hot day

Lassi

Image Source: Freepik

