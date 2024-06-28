Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
june 28, 2024
10 famous dishes of Himachal Pradesh
A delicacy from Chamba, Madra is made with chickpeas or vegetables cooked in oil and spices like cloves, cinnamon, and cardamoms
Madra
Image Source: Freepik
A festive dish from Manali and Chamba, Dhaam includes dal, rice, curd, rajma, and boor ki kadhi, complemented with jaggery
Dhaam
Image Source: Freepik
A unique pulao from Chamba, Tudkiya Bath is cooked with Indian spices, lentils, potatoes, and yogurt, perfect with a squeeze of lime
Tudkiya Bath
Image Source: Freepik
Bhey- made with thinly sliced lotus stems cooked with ginger, garlic, onions, and gram flour, goes well with chapatis, and rice
Bhey
Image Source: Freepik
A Himachali lam dish marinated and cooked in a spicy yogurt and gram flour gravy, a must-try treat
Chha Gosht
Image Source: Freepik
A side dish from Shimla, Manali, and Chamba, Siddu is made from wheat flour dough filled with fat, complimenting the main dishes
Image Source: Freepik
Siddu
Similar to North Indian Kachoris, Babru is a flatbread stuffed with black gram paste, best enjoyed with tamarind chutney
Babru
Image Source: Freepik
A festive pancake from Lahaul-Spiti made with buckwheat leaves, and wheat flour, a favorite dish in festivals
Aktori
Image Source: Freepik
A healthy dish from Kullu features marinated trout fish cooked with minimal spices to maintain its natural flavor
Kullu Trout fish
Image Source: Freepik
Tibetan dishes
Image Source: Freepik
Himachali cuisine is influenced by Tibetan flavors, with dishes like momos, Thukpa, and Naizha cake, which can be enjoyed at local places
