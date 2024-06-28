Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

 Lifestyle

june 28, 2024

10 famous dishes of Himachal Pradesh

A delicacy from Chamba, Madra is made with chickpeas or vegetables cooked in oil and spices like cloves, cinnamon, and cardamoms

Madra

Image Source: Freepik

A festive dish from Manali and Chamba, Dhaam includes dal, rice, curd, rajma, and boor ki kadhi, complemented with jaggery

Dhaam

Image Source: Freepik

A unique pulao from Chamba, Tudkiya Bath is cooked with Indian spices, lentils, potatoes, and yogurt, perfect with a squeeze of lime

Tudkiya Bath

Image Source: Freepik

Bhey- made with thinly sliced lotus stems cooked with ginger, garlic, onions, and gram flour, goes well with chapatis, and rice

Bhey

Image Source: Freepik

A Himachali lam dish marinated and cooked in a spicy yogurt and gram flour gravy, a must-try treat

Chha Gosht

Image Source: Freepik

A side dish from Shimla, Manali, and Chamba, Siddu is made from wheat flour dough filled with fat, complimenting the main dishes

Image Source: Freepik

Siddu

Similar to North Indian Kachoris, Babru is a flatbread stuffed with black gram paste, best enjoyed with tamarind chutney

Babru

Image Source: Freepik

A festive pancake from Lahaul-Spiti made with buckwheat leaves, and wheat flour, a favorite dish in festivals

Aktori

Image Source: Freepik

A healthy dish from Kullu features marinated trout fish cooked with minimal spices to maintain its natural flavor

Kullu Trout fish

Image Source: Freepik

Tibetan dishes

Image Source: Freepik

Himachali cuisine is influenced by Tibetan flavors, with dishes like  momos, Thukpa, and Naizha cake, which can be enjoyed at local places

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here