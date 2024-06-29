Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

10 Famous Dishes of Jharkhand

Wheat dough balls stuffed with roasted gram flour and spices, served with mashed brinjal and tomato mixture

Litti Chokha

Deep-fried rice and lentil pancakes, often enjoyed with spicy potato curry

Dhuska

Sweet, crunchy cookies made from wheat flour, jaggery, and coconut, often enjoyed during festivals

Thekua

Steamed dumplings made from rice flour, filled with sweet or savory ingredients like coconut or lentils

Pittha

Wild mushrooms sautéed with spices, a seasonal delicacy enjoyed for its unique flavor

Rugra

Simple, healthy flatbread made from a mix of rice flour and chana dal batter, typically served with vegetables or chutney

Chilka Roti

A sweet treat made from sesame seeds and jaggery, especially popular during Makar Sankranti

Tilkut

A unique curry made from tender bamboo shoots, cooked with spices and sometimes coconut milk

Bamboo Shoots Curry

Malpua

Sweet pancakes made from flour, milk, and banana, deep-fried and soaked in sugar syrup

A traditional rice beer made by fermenting boiled rice with herbs, enjoyed during local festivals

Handia

