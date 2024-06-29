Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 29, 2024
10 Famous Dishes of Jharkhand
Wheat dough balls stuffed with roasted gram flour and spices, served with mashed brinjal and tomato mixture
Litti Chokha
Image Source: Freepik
Deep-fried rice and lentil pancakes, often enjoyed with spicy potato curry
Dhuska
Image Source: Freepik
Sweet, crunchy cookies made from wheat flour, jaggery, and coconut, often enjoyed during festivals
Thekua
Image Source: Freepik
Steamed dumplings made from rice flour, filled with sweet or savory ingredients like coconut or lentils
Pittha
Image Source: Freepik
Wild mushrooms sautéed with spices, a seasonal delicacy enjoyed for its unique flavor
Image Source: Freepik
Rugra
Simple, healthy flatbread made from a mix of rice flour and chana dal batter, typically served with vegetables or chutney
Chilka Roti
Image Source: Freepik
A sweet treat made from sesame seeds and jaggery, especially popular during Makar Sankranti
Tilkut
Image Source: Freepik
A unique curry made from tender bamboo shoots, cooked with spices and sometimes coconut milk
Bamboo Shoots Curry
Image Source: Freepik
Malpua
Image Source: Freepik
Sweet pancakes made from flour, milk, and banana, deep-fried and soaked in sugar syrup
A traditional rice beer made by fermenting boiled rice with herbs, enjoyed during local festivals
Handia
Image Source: Freepik
