Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
july 12, 2024
10 famous dishes of Kashmir
Rogan josh is a traditional Kashmiri dish consisting of lamb cooked in a flavorful gravy of yogurt, garlic, and a variety of spices. The rich red hue is derived from dried Kashmiri chili
Rogan Josh
Image Source: Freepik
Kashmiri dum aloo is a flavourful dish in which baby potatoes are slow-cooked in a sour, spicy yogurt-based sauce with fennel and ginger powder
Kashmiri Dum Aloo
Image Source: Freepik
Yakhni is a delicious Kashmiri mutton curry made with yogurt and flavored with cardamom and fennel. Perfect for a comforting meal
Yakhni
Image Source: Freepik
Haak is a simple yet delicious Kashmiri dish made from a variety of greens cooked with mustard oil, garlic, and asafoetida
Haak
Image Source: Freepik
Modur Pulao is a sweet Kashmiri delight in which rice is cooked with saffron, milk, and a healthy amount of dry fruits and nuts. It is aromatic and rich in flavor
Image Source: Freepik
Modur Pulao
Gushtaba is an authentic Kashmiri dish in which mutton meatballs are cooked in creamy yogurt gravy and seasoned with rich spices. It is A royal treat often reserved for special occasions
Gushtaba
Image Source: Freepik
Rista is another traditional Kashmiri dish consisting of mutton meatballs simmered in a red spicy curry made from chili powder and other spices. Known for its rich and spicy flavor
Rista
Image Source: Freepik
Aab gosht is a flavourful and creamy Kashmiri dish consisting of mutton cooked in a milk-based curry and enhanced with cardamom and cloves
Aab Gosht
Image Source: Freepik
Nadru Yakhni
Image Source: Freepik
Nadru Yakhni is an exotic Kashmiri dish in which Lotus stems are cooked in a yogurt-based gravy with a hint of ginger and fennel
Kahwa is a popular traditional Kashmiri tea variant, in which green tea is brewed with saffron, cinnamon, and cardamom, and garnished with almonds. It is a comfort on cold winter days
Kahwa
Image Source: Freepik
