Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

july 12, 2024

10 famous dishes of Kashmir

Rogan josh is a traditional Kashmiri dish consisting of lamb cooked in a flavorful gravy of yogurt, garlic, and a variety of spices. The rich red hue is derived from dried Kashmiri chili

Rogan Josh

Image Source: Freepik

Kashmiri dum aloo is a flavourful dish in which baby potatoes are slow-cooked in a sour, spicy yogurt-based sauce with fennel and ginger powder

Kashmiri Dum Aloo

Image Source: Freepik

Yakhni is a delicious Kashmiri mutton curry made with yogurt and flavored with cardamom and fennel. Perfect for a comforting meal

Yakhni

Image Source: Freepik

Haak is a simple yet delicious Kashmiri dish made from a variety of greens cooked with mustard oil, garlic, and asafoetida

Haak

Image Source: Freepik

Modur Pulao is a sweet Kashmiri delight in which rice is cooked with saffron, milk, and a healthy amount of dry fruits and nuts. It is aromatic and rich in flavor

Image Source: Freepik

Modur Pulao

Gushtaba is an authentic Kashmiri dish in which mutton meatballs are cooked in creamy yogurt gravy and seasoned with rich spices. It is A royal treat often reserved for special occasions

Gushtaba

Image Source: Freepik

Rista is another traditional Kashmiri dish consisting of mutton meatballs simmered in a red spicy curry made from chili powder and other spices. Known for its rich and spicy flavor

Rista

Image Source: Freepik

Aab gosht is a flavourful and creamy Kashmiri dish consisting of mutton cooked in a milk-based curry and enhanced with cardamom and cloves

Aab Gosht

Image Source: Freepik

Nadru Yakhni

Image Source: Freepik

Nadru Yakhni is an exotic Kashmiri dish in which Lotus stems are cooked in a yogurt-based gravy with a hint of ginger and fennel

Kahwa is a popular traditional Kashmiri tea variant, in which green tea is brewed with saffron, cinnamon, and cardamom, and garnished with almonds. It is a comfort on cold winter days

Kahwa

Image Source: Freepik

