Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

JUNE 13, 2024

10 famous dishes of Kerala


Puttu is a cylindrical steamed rice cake made with grated coconut, typically served with kadala curry, a black chickpea dish cooked with shallots, spices, and coconut milk

Puttu and Kadala curry

This thin, crispy-edged pancake is made from fermented rice flour and coconut milk and is best enjoyed with coconut milk stew

Appam with stew

Karimeen, or pearl spot fish is marinated in lemon juice and spices, wrapped in plantain leaves, and baked

Karimeen Pollichathu

Malabar Parotta is a layered flatbread made from maida, and ghee, served with a flavorful beef curry cooked with spices like bay leaves, cinnamon, and cardamom

Malabar Parotta with Kerala beef curry

This sweet rice pudding made with rice ada, milk, sugar, and ghee is a traditional dessert enjoyed during the festival

Palada Payasam

This prawn curry from the Malabar region includes coconut milk, fenugreek, mustard seeds, and a tangy sourness from kudampuli, with marinated prawns

Kerala Prawn curry

A fragrant biryani made with a special small-grained rice called Kaima, cooked with layered meat and spices

Thalassery Biryani

A tangy fish stew made with coconut milk, spices, and green chilies, typically using kingfish or seer fish marinated with turmeric and lemon juice

Fish Moilee

These traditional tea-time snacks are made from ripe bananas, coated in plain flour, and deep-fried to a golden brown

Banana Fritters

Eriserry is a curry made from pumpkin, lentils, and grated coconut, seasoned with turmeric, cumin, and garlic, commonly served during festivals

Eriserry or Pumpkin and Lentil curry

