Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
JUNE 13, 2024
10 famous dishes of Kerala
Puttu is a cylindrical steamed rice cake made with grated coconut, typically served with kadala curry, a black chickpea dish cooked with shallots, spices, and coconut milk
Puttu and Kadala curry
Image source- Freepik
Image source- Freepik
This thin, crispy-edged pancake is made from fermented rice flour and coconut milk and is best enjoyed with coconut milk stew
Appam with stew
Karimeen, or pearl spot fish is marinated in lemon juice and spices, wrapped in plantain leaves, and baked
Image source- Freepik
Karimeen Pollichathu
Malabar Parotta is a layered flatbread made from maida, and ghee, served with a flavorful beef curry cooked with spices like bay leaves, cinnamon, and cardamom
Image source- Freepik
Malabar Parotta with Kerala beef curry
This sweet rice pudding made with rice ada, milk, sugar, and ghee is a traditional dessert enjoyed during the festival
Image source- Freepik
Palada Payasam
This prawn curry from the Malabar region includes coconut milk, fenugreek, mustard seeds, and a tangy sourness from kudampuli, with marinated prawns
Image source- Freepik
Kerala Prawn curry
A fragrant biryani made with a special small-grained rice called Kaima, cooked with layered meat and spices
Thalassery Biryani
Image source- Freepik
A tangy fish stew made with coconut milk, spices, and green chilies, typically using kingfish or seer fish marinated with turmeric and lemon juice
Fish Moilee
Image source- Freepik
These traditional tea-time snacks are made from ripe bananas, coated in plain flour, and deep-fried to a golden brown
Banana Fritters
Image source- Freepik
Eriserry is a curry made from pumpkin, lentils, and grated coconut, seasoned with turmeric, cumin, and garlic, commonly served during festivals
Eriserry or Pumpkin and Lentil curry
Image source- Freepik
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Click Here