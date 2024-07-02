Heading 3

10 Famous Dishes of Lucknow

Legendary minced meat kebabs marinated with a blend of aromatic spices and cooked to perfection

Tunday Kababi

Soft, melt-in-the-mouth kebabs made from minced meat, infused with exotic spices and herbs

Galouti Kebab

A fragrant rice dish with tender pieces of meat and rich spices, cooked to aromatic perfection

Lucknowi Biryani

Skewered kebabs made from finely ground meat and an array of spices, grilled to a smoky flavor

Kakori Kebab

A slow-cooked stew of tender meat simmered in a rich and spicy broth, perfect for a hearty meal

Nihari

A sweet, saffron-flavored flatbread, soft and slightly sweet, often enjoyed with kebabs or curries

Sheermal

Soft and fluffy bread paired with a rich, spicy meat stew, creating a deliciously comforting dish

Kulcha Nihari

Tender patties made from minced meat, lentils, and spices, pan-fried to golden perfection

Shami Kebab

Murg Musallam

A whole chicken marinated and cooked with a mix of spices and herbs, resulting in a succulent and flavorful dish

A decadent sweet dish made with layers of creamy malai (cream) and nuts, often enjoyed as a festive treat

Malai Ki Gilori

