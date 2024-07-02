Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
july 02, 2024
10 Famous Dishes of Lucknow
Legendary minced meat kebabs marinated with a blend of aromatic spices and cooked to perfection
Tunday Kababi
Soft, melt-in-the-mouth kebabs made from minced meat, infused with exotic spices and herbs
Galouti Kebab
A fragrant rice dish with tender pieces of meat and rich spices, cooked to aromatic perfection
Lucknowi Biryani
Skewered kebabs made from finely ground meat and an array of spices, grilled to a smoky flavor
Kakori Kebab
A slow-cooked stew of tender meat simmered in a rich and spicy broth, perfect for a hearty meal
Nihari
A sweet, saffron-flavored flatbread, soft and slightly sweet, often enjoyed with kebabs or curries
Sheermal
Soft and fluffy bread paired with a rich, spicy meat stew, creating a deliciously comforting dish
Kulcha Nihari
Tender patties made from minced meat, lentils, and spices, pan-fried to golden perfection
Shami Kebab
Murg Musallam
A whole chicken marinated and cooked with a mix of spices and herbs, resulting in a succulent and flavorful dish
A decadent sweet dish made with layers of creamy malai (cream) and nuts, often enjoyed as a festive treat
Malai Ki Gilori
