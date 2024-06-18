Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 18, 2024
10 Famous Dishes of Rajasthan
A quintessential Rajasthani dish consisting of baked wheat balls (baati) served with a rich lentil curry (dal) and sweetened crushed wheat (churma)
Dal Baati Churma
Image Source: Freepik
Gram flour dumplings cooked in a spicy yogurt-based gravy, offering a unique and flavorful taste
Gatte ki Sabzi
Image Source: Freepik
A fiery meat curry made with succulent pieces of mutton cooked in a spicy red chilli sauce
Laal Maas
Image Source: Freepik
A traditional Rajasthani vegetable dish made from dried Ker berries and Sangri beans, cooked with spices and yogurt
Ker Sangri
Image Source: Freepik
A tangy and spicy yogurt-based curry with gram flour dumplings, perfect when paired with steamed rice
Image Source: Freepik
Rajasthani Kadhi
Deep-fried pastry filled with a spicy onion mixture, typically enjoyed as a snack with chutneys
Pyaaz Kachori
Image Source: Freepik
Nutritious flatbread made from pearl millet flour often served with garlic chutney and a dollop of ghee
Bajre ki Roti
Image Source: Freepik
A traditional sweet dish made from flour and soaked in sugar syrup often topped with rabri and nuts
Ghevar
Image Source: Freepik
Mohan Maas
Image Source: Freepik
A royal dish of Rajasthan made with tender meat cooked in milk and cream, flavored with mild spices and saffron
Spicy green chilies stuffed with a tangy potato filling dipped in gram flour batter, and deep-fried to perfection, served hot with chutneys
Mirchi Vada
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.