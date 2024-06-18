Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 18, 2024

10 Famous Dishes of Rajasthan

A quintessential Rajasthani dish consisting of baked wheat balls (baati) served with a rich lentil curry (dal) and sweetened crushed wheat (churma)

Dal Baati Churma

Image Source: Freepik

Gram flour dumplings cooked in a spicy yogurt-based gravy, offering a unique and flavorful taste

Gatte ki Sabzi

Image Source: Freepik

A fiery meat curry made with succulent pieces of mutton cooked in a spicy red chilli sauce

Laal Maas

Image Source: Freepik

A traditional Rajasthani vegetable dish made from dried Ker berries and Sangri beans, cooked with spices and yogurt

Ker Sangri

Image Source: Freepik

A tangy and spicy yogurt-based curry with gram flour dumplings, perfect when paired with steamed rice

Image Source: Freepik

Rajasthani Kadhi

Deep-fried pastry filled with a spicy onion mixture, typically enjoyed as a snack with chutneys

Pyaaz Kachori

Image Source: Freepik

Nutritious flatbread made from pearl millet flour often served with garlic chutney and a dollop of ghee

Bajre ki Roti

Image Source: Freepik

A traditional sweet dish made from flour and soaked in sugar syrup often topped with rabri and nuts

Ghevar

Image Source: Freepik

Mohan Maas

Image Source: Freepik

A royal dish of Rajasthan made with tender meat cooked in milk and cream, flavored with mild spices and saffron

Spicy green chilies stuffed with a tangy potato filling dipped in gram flour batter, and deep-fried to perfection, served hot with chutneys

Mirchi Vada

Image Source: Freepik

