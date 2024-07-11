10 Famous Dishes of Telangana

A fragrant rice dish made with basmati rice, marinated meat (chicken or mutton), yogurt, onions, and a blend of spices. Cooked to perfection in a dum (sealed) pot, this biryani is known for its rich aroma and exquisite taste
Hyderabadi Biryani
A raw tamarind soup served cold, made with tamarind extract, onions, green chilies, jaggery, and coriander. This dish offers a tangy and refreshing flavor, perfect for hot summer days
Pachi Pulusu
A savory pancake made with rice flour, chana dal, peanuts, and spices. Traditionally cooked on an earthen griddle, it is known for its crispy texture and nutty flavor
Sarva Pindi
A spicy mutton fry prepared with tender goat meat, marinated in a mix of red chili powder, garam masala, and other spices. The meat is cooked until dry and well-caramelized, offering a rich and intense flavor
Golichina Mamsam
A traditional savory snack made during festivals. Prepared from rice flour, sesame seeds, and carom seeds, sakinalu are shaped into spirals and deep-fried until crispy and golden
Sakinalu
A spicy curry made from goat tripe, cooked with onions, tomatoes, and a rich blend of spices. This dish is popular in Telangana's cuisine for its unique texture and robust flavor
Boti Curry
Crispy, ring-shaped snacks made from rice flour, spiced with red chili powder and sesame seeds. These are deep-fried to golden perfection and enjoyed as a crunchy snack
Chegodilu
Sweet stuffed flatbreads made with chana dal, jaggery, and cardamom. Encased in a thin layer of dough, these flatbreads are cooked on a griddle and are a festive delicacy
Polelu
Gutti Vankaya Kura
A flavorful curry featuring baby eggplants stuffed with a spicy, tangy masala paste. Cooked in a rich tomato and onion gravy, this dish is a staple in Telangana households
A traditional flatbread made from jowar (sorghum) flour. Often served with spicy chutneys or curries, this flatbread is a staple in rural Telangana and represents the local diet