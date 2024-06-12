Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 12, 2024

10 famous dishes of Uttar Pradesh


Tunday Kebabs from Lucknow are soft, melts-in-your-mouth made with lamb or buffalo meat and over 100 spices

Tunday Kebab

Image source- Freepik

Image source- Freepik

Galawati kebabs are minced meat kebabs known for their texture and rich blend of spices

Galawati Kebab

This comforting dish from Lucknow, Kulcha-Nihari pairs soft, fluffy parathas with rich and flavorful mutton or chicken gravy

Image source- Freepik

Kulcha- Nihari

This rustic dish made of yellow rice, cauliflower, carrots, peas, and potatoes- Tehri, looks like a mix of vegetable biryani or pulao

Image source- Freepik

Tehri

The dish features eggs stuffed with mutton keema, deep-fried and served in rich tomato, and dry fruit gravy, traditionally made during Ramzan

Image source- Freepik

Nargisi Kofta

Satisfy your sweet tooth with this sweet, buttery, and flaky naan, often enjoyed as a dessert

Image source- Freepik

Sheermal

Kulfi falooda is a refreshing summer dessert made with vermicelli noodles, passion fruit seeds, rose syrup, dry fruits, and ice cream

Kulfi Falooda

Image source- Freepik

This light, creamy dessert- Makhan Malai topped with pistachios and saffron, traditionally enjoyed during winters

Makhan Malai

Image source- Freepik

Kakori kebabs are grilled mutton kebabs mixed with black pepper, cardamom seeds, and raw papaya, known for their soft texture

Kakori kebab

Image source- Freepik

Paneer Pasanda from Uttar Pradesh is a special paneer dish, renowned for its rich and flavorful taste

Paneer Pasanda

Image source- Freepik

