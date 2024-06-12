Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 12, 2024
10 famous dishes of Uttar Pradesh
Tunday Kebabs from Lucknow are soft, melts-in-your-mouth made with lamb or buffalo meat and over 100 spices
Tunday Kebab
Image source- Freepik
Image source- Freepik
Galawati kebabs are minced meat kebabs known for their texture and rich blend of spices
Galawati Kebab
This comforting dish from Lucknow, Kulcha-Nihari pairs soft, fluffy parathas with rich and flavorful mutton or chicken gravy
Image source- Freepik
Kulcha- Nihari
This rustic dish made of yellow rice, cauliflower, carrots, peas, and potatoes- Tehri, looks like a mix of vegetable biryani or pulao
Image source- Freepik
Tehri
The dish features eggs stuffed with mutton keema, deep-fried and served in rich tomato, and dry fruit gravy, traditionally made during Ramzan
Image source- Freepik
Nargisi Kofta
Satisfy your sweet tooth with this sweet, buttery, and flaky naan, often enjoyed as a dessert
Image source- Freepik
Sheermal
Kulfi falooda is a refreshing summer dessert made with vermicelli noodles, passion fruit seeds, rose syrup, dry fruits, and ice cream
Kulfi Falooda
Image source- Freepik
This light, creamy dessert- Makhan Malai topped with pistachios and saffron, traditionally enjoyed during winters
Makhan Malai
Image source- Freepik
Kakori kebabs are grilled mutton kebabs mixed with black pepper, cardamom seeds, and raw papaya, known for their soft texture
Kakori kebab
Image source- Freepik
Paneer Pasanda from Uttar Pradesh is a special paneer dish, renowned for its rich and flavorful taste
Paneer Pasanda
Image source- Freepik
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Click Here