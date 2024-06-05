Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
june 05, 2024
10 Famous dishes of West Bengal
A delicious Bengali dish with potatoes and pointed gourd cooked in a flavorful poppy seed paste
Aloo Potol Posto
Image Source: Freepik
A dish with intense flavor curry is made with Hilsa fish, seasoned with nigella seeds, and chili
IIish Macher Jhol
Image Source: Freepik
A creamy vegetable curry prepared with a mix of veggies like bitter gourd, and drumsticks, spices with grounded spices, and milk, often served as a starter
Shukto
Image Source: Freepik
A heavenly sweet made from khoya, offering a delightful taste of condensed milk, a must-try treat from West Bengal
Sandesh
Image Source: Freepik
Fragrant and rich biryani filled with juicy mutton pieces and aromatic spices, a heavenly dish
Image Source: Freepik
Mutton Biryani
A refreshing summer drink made with burnt raw mangoes, chilled water, and sugar, offering instant relief
Aam Pora Shorbot
Image Source: Freepik
Light and flavorful catfish curry made with freshly ground spices, is a popular choice to try
Tangra Macher Jhol
Image Source: Freepik
Try this potato dish cooked with various spices, a beloved comfort food in Bengali households
Alur Dom
Image Source: Freepik
Luchi
Image Source: Freepik
Fluffly, deep-fried bread made with maida, is a must-have delicacy to enjoy in Bengal
A favorite Bengali dal made with chana dal, infused with sweet and spicy flavors from bay leaves, coconut, and cinnamon
Chholar Dal
Image Source: Freepik
