Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

june 05, 2024

10 Famous dishes of West Bengal

A delicious Bengali dish with potatoes and pointed gourd cooked in a flavorful poppy seed paste

Aloo Potol Posto

Image Source: Freepik

A dish with intense flavor curry is made with Hilsa fish, seasoned with nigella seeds, and chili

IIish Macher Jhol

Image Source: Freepik

A creamy vegetable curry prepared with a mix of veggies like bitter gourd, and drumsticks, spices with grounded spices, and milk, often served as a starter

Shukto

Image Source: Freepik

A heavenly sweet made from khoya, offering a delightful taste of condensed milk, a must-try treat from West Bengal

Sandesh

Image Source: Freepik

Fragrant and rich biryani filled with juicy mutton pieces and aromatic spices, a heavenly dish

Image Source: Freepik

Mutton Biryani

A refreshing summer drink made with burnt raw mangoes, chilled water, and sugar, offering instant relief 

Aam Pora Shorbot

Image Source: Freepik

Light and flavorful catfish curry made with freshly ground spices, is a popular choice to try

Tangra Macher Jhol

Image Source: Freepik

Try this potato dish cooked with various spices, a beloved comfort food in Bengali households

Alur Dom

Image Source: Freepik

Luchi

Image Source: Freepik

Fluffly, deep-fried bread made with maida, is a must-have delicacy to enjoy in Bengal

A favorite Bengali dal made with chana dal, infused with sweet and spicy flavors from bay leaves, coconut, and cinnamon

Chholar Dal

Image Source: Freepik

