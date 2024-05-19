Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
may 19, 2024
10 famous Indian National Parks
Spread across 680 sq km, this national park is located at the Indo-Nepal border, Uttar Pradesh and houses more than 450 species
Dudhwa National Park
This largest and oldest national park covers 625 sq km, where you can explore Cheetal playing, peacock dancing, kingfisher catching its prey, and much more
Tadoba National Park
Situated at Vindhya range of Umaria district in Madhya Pradesh, this national park covers 437 sq km with four main zones- Magdi, Tala, Khitauli, and Panpatta
Bandhavgarh National Park
This one of the favorite national parks in India, is perfect for exploring wildlife and enjoying the beauty of nature
Corbett National Park
This is one of the most beautiful national parks in India and is home to the royal Bengal tiger, sloth beat, cheetah, barking deer, leopard, and many more wild animals
Kanha National Park
The Desert National Park looks amazing with its broken rock formations, unique flora and fauna
Desert National Park
The simlipal National Park houses various species like elephants, gaur, tigers, leopard, wild boar, and many more
Simlipal National Park
Have an amazing experience at the Great Himalayan National Park where you can wake up hearing soothing birth songs
Great Himalayan National Park
Located in the Sawai Madhpur district of Rajasthan, Ranthambore is spread around 392 sq km, known for its enchanting views
Ranthambore National Park
Pin Valley National Park is home to rare birds like Himalayan snowcock, chukar partridge, and snow partridge, along with endangered species like snow leopard, wooly hare, and much more
Pin Valley National Park
