Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

may 19, 2024

10 famous Indian National Parks 

Spread across 680 sq km, this national park is located at the Indo-Nepal border, Uttar Pradesh and houses more than 450 species

Dudhwa National Park

Image: freepik

This largest and oldest national park covers 625 sq km, where you can explore Cheetal playing, peacock dancing, kingfisher catching its prey, and much more

Tadoba National Park

Image: freepik

Situated at Vindhya range of Umaria district in Madhya Pradesh, this national park covers 437 sq km with four main zones- Magdi, Tala, Khitauli, and Panpatta

Bandhavgarh National Park

Image: freepik

This one of the favorite national parks in India, is perfect for exploring wildlife and enjoying the beauty of nature

Corbett National Park

Image: freepik

This is one of the most beautiful national parks in India and is home to the royal Bengal tiger, sloth beat, cheetah, barking deer, leopard, and many more wild animals

Kanha National Park

Image: freepik

The Desert National Park looks amazing with its broken rock formations, unique flora and fauna

Desert National Park

Image: freepik

The simlipal National Park houses various species like elephants, gaur, tigers, leopard, wild boar, and many more

Simlipal National Park

Image: freepik

Have an amazing experience at the Great Himalayan National Park where you can wake up hearing soothing birth songs

Image: freepik

Great Himalayan National Park

Located in the Sawai Madhpur district of Rajasthan, Ranthambore is spread around 392 sq km, known for its enchanting views

Image: freepik

Ranthambore National Park

Pin Valley National Park is home to rare birds like Himalayan snowcock, chukar partridge, and snow partridge, along with endangered species like snow leopard, wooly hare, and much more

 Pin Valley National Park

Image: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here