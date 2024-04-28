Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
APRIL 28, 2024
10 famous Indian street food markets
Located at Lindsay Street in Kolkata this place is known for loads of varieties like momos, dosa, chicken rolls, chole bhature, and much more
New Market, Kolkata
This popular food market in Bangalore is known for different delicacies like biryani, samosas, kebabs, and continental dishes
Mosque Road, Bangalore
The places with vibrant food culture and various options available at decent prices are perfect for all foodies
Ratri Bazar, Vadodara
One of the famous street food markets, Manek Chowk is known for various fusion dishes like ice cream sandwiches, chocolate sandwiches, dosa, pav bhaji, and much more
Manek Chowk, Ahmedabad
One of the best culinary diverse places- Gangtok is known for authentic Sikkimese and northeastern food items
MG Marg, Gangtok
The Police Bazar in Shillong has different restaurants along with different street food vendors serving various food items from around the world
Police Bazar, Shillong
Mohammad Ali Road is known for spicy, and sweet food items like kebabs, jalebi, malpua, and much more
Mohammad Ali Road, Mumbai
Sarafa Bazar, Indore
Sarafa Bazar in Indore turns crowded at night time, perfect for trying out various snacks and desserts
Connaught Place, New Delhi
Delhi is known as the hub of street food that sells hardcore Northern Indian dishes like chole bhature, sandwiches, rajma chawal, and many more
One of the best places for spicy foods and desserts, Ghantagarh bazaar is famous for Dal Baati Churma, Shahi Samosa, Gund Pak, and much more
Ghantaghar Bazar, Jodhpur
