Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

APRIL 28, 2024

10 famous Indian street food markets

Located at Lindsay Street in Kolkata this place is known for loads of varieties like momos, dosa, chicken rolls, chole bhature, and much more

New Market, Kolkata

Image Source: freepik

This popular food market in Bangalore is known for different delicacies like biryani, samosas, kebabs, and continental dishes

Mosque Road, Bangalore

Image Source: freepik

The places with vibrant food culture and various options available at decent prices are perfect for all foodies

Ratri Bazar, Vadodara

Image Source: freepik

One of the famous street food markets, Manek Chowk is known for various fusion dishes like ice cream sandwiches, chocolate sandwiches, dosa, pav bhaji, and much more

Manek Chowk, Ahmedabad

Image Source: freepik

One of the best culinary diverse places- Gangtok is known for authentic Sikkimese and northeastern food items

Image Source: freepik

MG Marg, Gangtok

The Police Bazar in Shillong has different restaurants along with different street food vendors serving various food items from around the world

Police Bazar, Shillong

Image Source: freepik

Mohammad Ali Road is known for spicy, and sweet food items like kebabs, jalebi, malpua, and much more

Mohammad Ali Road, Mumbai

Image Source: freepik

Sarafa Bazar, Indore

Image Source: freepik

Sarafa Bazar in Indore turns crowded at night time, perfect for trying out various snacks and desserts

Connaught Place, New Delhi

Image Source: freepik

Delhi is known as the hub of street food that sells hardcore Northern Indian dishes like chole bhature, sandwiches, rajma chawal, and many more

One of the best places for spicy foods and desserts, Ghantagarh bazaar is famous for Dal Baati Churma, Shahi Samosa, Gund Pak, and much more

Ghantaghar Bazar, Jodhpur

Image Source: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here