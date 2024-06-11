Heading 3

lifestyle 

june 11, 2024

10 Famous Maharashtrian Dishes You Need to Try

Spicy potato filling dipped in gram flour batter, fried, and served in a bun with chutney

Vada Pav

Image Source: Freepik

Spicy curry of sprouted moth beans topped with farsan, onions, and lemon, served with pav

Misal Pav

Image Source: Freepik

Sweet flatbread stuffed with a mixture of jaggery and chana dal, flavored with cardamom

Puran Poli

Image Source: Freepik

Spicy vegetable mash cooked with butter and served with buttered pav buns

Pav Bhaji

Image Source: Freepik

Flattened rice cooked with onions, mustard seeds, turmeric, and garnished with coriander and lemon

Image Source: Freepik

Poha

Sago pearls cooked with peanuts, potatoes, and mild spices, typically enjoyed during fasting

Sabudana Khichdi

Image Source: Freepik

Multi-grain spiced flatbread served with butter, yogurt, or chutney

Thalipeeth

Image Source: Freepik

Baby eggplants stuffed with a spicy coconut, peanut, and sesame filling, cooked in a tangy gravy

Bharli Vangi

Image Source: Freepik

Sol Kadhi

Image Source: Freepik

A refreshing drink made from kokum fruit and coconut milk often served as a digestive

Sweet dumplings filled with coconut and jaggery, often steamed and served during Ganesh Chaturthi

Modak

Image Source: Freepik

