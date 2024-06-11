Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 11, 2024
10 Famous Maharashtrian Dishes You Need to Try
Spicy potato filling dipped in gram flour batter, fried, and served in a bun with chutney
Vada Pav
Image Source: Freepik
Spicy curry of sprouted moth beans topped with farsan, onions, and lemon, served with pav
Misal Pav
Image Source: Freepik
Sweet flatbread stuffed with a mixture of jaggery and chana dal, flavored with cardamom
Puran Poli
Image Source: Freepik
Spicy vegetable mash cooked with butter and served with buttered pav buns
Pav Bhaji
Image Source: Freepik
Flattened rice cooked with onions, mustard seeds, turmeric, and garnished with coriander and lemon
Image Source: Freepik
Poha
Sago pearls cooked with peanuts, potatoes, and mild spices, typically enjoyed during fasting
Sabudana Khichdi
Image Source: Freepik
Multi-grain spiced flatbread served with butter, yogurt, or chutney
Thalipeeth
Image Source: Freepik
Baby eggplants stuffed with a spicy coconut, peanut, and sesame filling, cooked in a tangy gravy
Bharli Vangi
Image Source: Freepik
Sol Kadhi
Image Source: Freepik
A refreshing drink made from kokum fruit and coconut milk often served as a digestive
Sweet dumplings filled with coconut and jaggery, often steamed and served during Ganesh Chaturthi
Modak
Image Source: Freepik
