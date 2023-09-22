Heading 3

 Ayushmaan Sharma

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 22, 2023

10 famous quotes on love and life

"Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts" - Winston Churchill

#1

Image - Pexels 

"Love is the name for our pursuit of wholeness, for our desire to be complete" - Plato 

#2

Image - Pinterest 

"In dreams and in love there are no impossibilities" - Janos Arany

#3

Image - Pinterest 

"The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall" - Nelson Mandela

#4

Image - Pexels 

"The only thing we have to fear is fear itself" - Franklin D. Roosevelt

#5

Image - Pinterest 

"Well done is better than well said" - Benjamin Franklin

#6

Image - Pinterest 

"There is always madness in love. But there is also always some reason in madness" – Friedrich Nietzsche

#7

Image - Pinterest 

"Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment" - Buddha

#8

Image - Pexels

"We do not remember days, we remember moments" - Cesare Pavese

#9

Image - Pinterest 

"Life isn't about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself" - George Bernard Shaw

#10

Image - Pinterest 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here