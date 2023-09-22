Heading 3
10 famous quotes on love and life
"Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts" - Winston Churchill
"Love is the name for our pursuit of wholeness, for our desire to be complete" - Plato
"In dreams and in love there are no impossibilities" - Janos Arany
"The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall" - Nelson Mandela
"The only thing we have to fear is fear itself" - Franklin D. Roosevelt
"Well done is better than well said" - Benjamin Franklin
"There is always madness in love. But there is also always some reason in madness" – Friedrich Nietzsche
"Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment" - Buddha
"We do not remember days, we remember moments" - Cesare Pavese
"Life isn't about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself" - George Bernard Shaw
