10 Famous Shopping Markets In Jaipur
Johari Bazaar is a top destination for jewelry enthusiasts, offering a variety of exquisite Jaipur jewelry and handicrafts
Johari Bazaar, Jaipur
Known for its unique handicrafts and marble crafts, Chandpol Bazaar attracts tourists with its wide array of artistic items
Chandpol Bazaar
If you’re interested in lac jewelry, and colorful bangles, Tripolia Bazaar is the go-to place, renowned for its vibrant collection and traditional crafts
Tripolia Bazaar
Ideal for street shopping lovers, Kishanpole Bazaar offers everything from Rajasthani fabrics to wood carvings and souvenirs at affordable prices
Kishanpole Bazaar
Famous for its leather goods, and Mojri shoes, Bapu Bazaar also offers a variety of handicrafts, perfumes, and traditional garments
Bapu Bazaar
As one of the oldest shopping malls in Jaipur, Gaurav Tower combines historical charms with modern shopping
Gaurav tower
A seasonal market known for its budget-friendly shopping, Tibbati Bazaar offers Tibetan crafts, fashion, and delicious Tibetan cuisine
Tibbati Bazaar
Nehru Bazaar
Nehru Bazaar is a vibrant marketplace, offering garments, textiles, and the famous Rajasthani juttis
Sireh Deori Gate
Located beside the iconic Hawa Mahal, Sireh Deori Gate market is famous for its quilts, blankets, Rajasthani snacks, and a variety of souvenirs
Aravali Bazaar is the place for Jaipur bedspreads, quilts, handloom items, and ethnic furniture, showcasing the best of local craftsmanship
Aravali Bazaar
