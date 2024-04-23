Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

APRIL 23, 2024

10 Famous Shopping Markets In Jaipur

Johari Bazaar is a top destination for jewelry enthusiasts, offering a variety of exquisite Jaipur jewelry and handicrafts

Johari Bazaar, Jaipur

Image Source: freepik

Known for its unique handicrafts and marble crafts, Chandpol Bazaar attracts tourists with its wide array of artistic items 

Chandpol Bazaar

Image Source: freepik

If you’re interested in lac jewelry, and colorful bangles, Tripolia Bazaar is the go-to place, renowned for its vibrant collection and traditional crafts

Tripolia Bazaar

Image Source: freepik

Ideal for street shopping lovers, Kishanpole Bazaar offers everything from Rajasthani fabrics to wood carvings and souvenirs at affordable prices

Kishanpole Bazaar

Image Source: freepik

Famous for its leather goods, and Mojri shoes, Bapu Bazaar also offers a variety of handicrafts, perfumes, and traditional garments

Image Source: freepik

Bapu Bazaar

As one of the oldest shopping malls in Jaipur, Gaurav Tower combines historical charms with modern shopping

Gaurav tower

Image Source: freepik

A seasonal market known for its budget-friendly shopping, Tibbati Bazaar offers Tibetan crafts, fashion, and delicious Tibetan cuisine

Tibbati Bazaar

Image Source: freepik

Nehru Bazaar

Image Source: freepik

Nehru Bazaar is a vibrant marketplace, offering garments, textiles, and the famous Rajasthani juttis

Sireh Deori Gate

Image Source: freepik

Located beside the iconic Hawa Mahal, Sireh Deori Gate market is famous for its quilts, blankets, Rajasthani snacks, and a variety of souvenirs

Aravali Bazaar is the place for Jaipur bedspreads, quilts, handloom items, and ethnic furniture, showcasing the best of local craftsmanship

Aravali Bazaar

Image Source: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here