March 12, 2024

10 famous street foods in Singapore

Enjoy Singapore’s national dish with chicken, ginger, and pandan-infused rice- a comforting bowl of soulful goodness

Hainanese Chicken Rice

Image Source: Pexels

Make your morning good with thin toast with butter and coconut-egg jam, tastes best with soft-boiled eggs and jam

Kaya Toast

Image Source: Pexels

Enjoy stir-fried mud crabs in a flavorful sauce made with sambal, vinegar, tomato paste, and egg- a messy but delicious experience

Chili crabs

Image Source: Pexels

Get the taste of Malaysia in Singapore with coconut milk-infused rise, sambal chili, and  various side dishes like cucumber and anchovies

Nasi Lemak

Image Source: Pexels

Experience the umami flavor of flat rice noodles stir-fried with soy sauce, egg, prawns, bean sprouts, and blood cockles

Image Source: Freepik

Char Kway Teow

Enjoy dry egg noodles topped with flavourful char siew, dumplings, and leafy greens for a satisfying meal

Wanton Mee

Image Source: Freepik

A taste of Indonesia in Singapore, this tasty dish features tender beef chunks in a rich sauce of spices and coconut milk

Beef Rendang

Image Source: Freepik

The fried flatbread served with fish, mutton curry, or sugar is perfect to make your day bright and tasty

Roti Prata

Image Source: Freepik

Satay

Image Source: Pexels

Meat skewers with chunky peanut sauce, served with onions, rice cakes, and diced cucumber make it worth tasting

Umami-packed minced pork noodles tossed in oil, chili paste, and black vinegar, topped with pork dumplings and deep-fried lard a perfect late-night food

Bak Chor Mee

Image Source: Pexels

