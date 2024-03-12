Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 12, 2024
10 famous street foods in Singapore
Enjoy Singapore’s national dish with chicken, ginger, and pandan-infused rice- a comforting bowl of soulful goodness
Hainanese Chicken Rice
Image Source: Pexels
Kaya Toast
Image Source: Pexels
Enjoy stir-fried mud crabs in a flavorful sauce made with sambal, vinegar, tomato paste, and egg- a messy but delicious experience
Chili crabs
Image Source: Pexels
Get the taste of Malaysia in Singapore with coconut milk-infused rise, sambal chili, and various side dishes like cucumber and anchovies
Nasi Lemak
Image Source: Pexels
Experience the umami flavor of flat rice noodles stir-fried with soy sauce, egg, prawns, bean sprouts, and blood cockles
Image Source: Freepik
Char Kway Teow
Enjoy dry egg noodles topped with flavourful char siew, dumplings, and leafy greens for a satisfying meal
Wanton Mee
Image Source: Freepik
A taste of Indonesia in Singapore, this tasty dish features tender beef chunks in a rich sauce of spices and coconut milk
Beef Rendang
Image Source: Freepik
The fried flatbread served with fish, mutton curry, or sugar is perfect to make your day bright and tasty
Roti Prata
Image Source: Freepik
Satay
Image Source: Pexels
Meat skewers with chunky peanut sauce, served with onions, rice cakes, and diced cucumber make it worth tasting
Umami-packed minced pork noodles tossed in oil, chili paste, and black vinegar, topped with pork dumplings and deep-fried lard a perfect late-night food
Bak Chor Mee
Image Source: Pexels
