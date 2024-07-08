Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

july 08, 2024

10 Famous Tea Varieties of India

Assam tea is bold and brisk. Made from Assamica leaves, it's often enjoyed with milk and sugar

Assam Tea

Image Source: Freepik

Known as the "Champagne of Teas”, Darjeeling tea is light and aromatic. Crafted from Darjeeling leaves, it's typically enjoyed without milk

Darjeeling Tea

Image Source: Freepik

Grown in southern India, Nilgiri tea is fragrant and strong. Made from Nilgiri leaves, it's ideal with or without milk and sugar

Nilgiri Tea

Image Source: Freepik

A specialty from Kerala, Wayanad chai is spicy and robust. Prepared with black tea, cardamom, and cloves, it's best enjoyed with milk

Wayanad Chai

Image Source: Freepik

Originally from Himachal Pradesh, Kangra tea is mild and earthy. Made from Kangra valley leaves, it's often consumed plain or with lemon.

Image Source: Freepik

Kangra Tea

Grown in the Himalayas, Sikkim tea is smooth and floral. Made from organically grown leaves, it’s often taken plain or lightly sweetened

Sikkim Tea

Image Source: Freepik

Kolkata tea is famous for its rich and sweet taste. Brewed with black tea and a generous amount of sugar and milk

Kolkata Street Tea

Image Source: Freepik

The iconic Mumbai cutting chai is strong and sweet. Made with black tea, milk, sugar, and spices like ginger

Mumbai Cutting Chai

Image Source: Freepik

Masala Chai

Image Source: Freepik

Masala chai is spicy and aromatic. Made with black tea, milk, sugar, and a blend of spices like cinnamon and cardamom

A traditional green tea from Kashmir, Kahwa is flavored with saffron and almonds

Kashmiri Kahwa

Image Source: Freepik

