Sanjukta Choudhury
july 08, 2024
10 Famous Tea Varieties of India
Assam tea is bold and brisk. Made from Assamica leaves, it's often enjoyed with milk and sugar
Assam Tea
Known as the "Champagne of Teas”, Darjeeling tea is light and aromatic. Crafted from Darjeeling leaves, it's typically enjoyed without milk
Darjeeling Tea
Grown in southern India, Nilgiri tea is fragrant and strong. Made from Nilgiri leaves, it's ideal with or without milk and sugar
Nilgiri Tea
A specialty from Kerala, Wayanad chai is spicy and robust. Prepared with black tea, cardamom, and cloves, it's best enjoyed with milk
Wayanad Chai
Originally from Himachal Pradesh, Kangra tea is mild and earthy. Made from Kangra valley leaves, it's often consumed plain or with lemon.
Kangra Tea
Grown in the Himalayas, Sikkim tea is smooth and floral. Made from organically grown leaves, it’s often taken plain or lightly sweetened
Sikkim Tea
Kolkata tea is famous for its rich and sweet taste. Brewed with black tea and a generous amount of sugar and milk
Kolkata Street Tea
The iconic Mumbai cutting chai is strong and sweet. Made with black tea, milk, sugar, and spices like ginger
Mumbai Cutting Chai
Masala Chai
Masala chai is spicy and aromatic. Made with black tea, milk, sugar, and a blend of spices like cinnamon and cardamom
A traditional green tea from Kashmir, Kahwa is flavored with saffron and almonds
Kashmiri Kahwa
