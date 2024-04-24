Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
APRIL 24, 2024
10 Famous things to buy in Delhi
Delhi is a shopper's paradise, so when you go there don’t forget to pick embroidered handbags, perfect for daily use
Embroidered handbags
One of the most stunning and fascinating art, Madhubani paintings is ideal for decorating a house with Indian artworks and colors
Madhubani paintings
If you’re fond of jewelry and accessories then Delhi is the right place for you to shop for trendy Meenakari and Kundan jewelry
Meenakari and Kundan Jewelry
Delhi has a range of achar from mangoes to limes, mixed with salt and spices, perfect to enjoy with a meal
achar
From traditional to Western, Delhi is the most famous place to shop from, so if you’re looking for a silk saree representing Indian culture, Delhi is the right place for you
Silk sarees
In Delhi, you can find various saree options from cotton, and georgette to silk to wear in daily life or functions
Saree
For all chai lovers, Delhi is a great place to look for some delicious, and traditional Indian teas
Indian Tea
Pashmina Shawl
Apart from Kashmir, Delhi is also one of the largest markets to shop for Pashmina shawls. a bit available at high prices
Handicraft dibbis
Shop for beautiful handicraft dibbis known for their inlay, and amazing paintwork, which are quickly available in Delhi markets
Traditional oil lamps in Delhi are found in various shapes, designs, and sizes, that are perfect for brightening your house
Oil Lamps
