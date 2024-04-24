Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

APRIL 24, 2024

10 Famous things to buy in Delhi

Delhi is a shopper's paradise, so when you go there don’t forget to pick embroidered handbags, perfect for daily use

Embroidered handbags

Image Source: freepik

One of the most stunning and fascinating art, Madhubani paintings is ideal for decorating a house with Indian artworks and colors

Madhubani paintings

Image Source: freepik

If you’re fond of jewelry and accessories then Delhi is the right place for you to shop for trendy Meenakari and Kundan jewelry

Meenakari and Kundan Jewelry

Image Source: freepik

Delhi has a range of achar from mangoes to limes, mixed with salt and spices, perfect to enjoy with a meal

achar

Image Source: freepik

From traditional to Western, Delhi is the most famous place to shop from, so if you’re looking for a silk saree representing Indian culture, Delhi is the right place for you

Image Source: freepik

Silk sarees

In Delhi, you can find various saree options from cotton, and georgette to silk to wear in daily life or functions

Saree

Image Source: freepik

For all chai lovers, Delhi is a great place to look for some delicious, and traditional Indian teas

Indian Tea

Image Source: freepik

Pashmina Shawl

Image Source: freepik

Apart from Kashmir, Delhi is also one of the largest markets to shop for Pashmina shawls. a bit available at high prices

Handicraft dibbis

Image Source: freepik

Shop for beautiful handicraft dibbis known for their inlay, and amazing paintwork, which are quickly available in Delhi markets

Traditional oil lamps in Delhi are found in various shapes, designs, and sizes, that are perfect for brightening your house

Oil Lamps

Image Source: freepik

