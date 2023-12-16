Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 16, 2023

10 fantasy books to read

Begin your journey with Bilbo Baggins as he joins a group of dwarves on a quest to reclaim their homeland, encountering dragons and elves along the way

The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien 

Image Source: Pexels 

Step into the magical world of Hogwarts as Harry Potter discovers his true identity and battles dark forces threatening the wizarding community

Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling 

Image Source: Pexels 

A captivating fantasy novel that weaves a tale of magic, love, and danger. Follow Feyre Archeron, a young huntress, as she becomes entangled in the magical politics of the faerie realms after killing a wolf in the woods

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas 

Image Source: Pexels 

A gripping fantasy novel that introduces readers to the captivating world of the Grishaverse. The story follows Alina Starkov, a young orphan and soldier, who discovers a dormant power within her 

Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo 

Image Source: Pexels 

Join the witty and cunning Locke Lamora and his band of thieves known as the Gentlemen Bastards as they navigate the dangerous underworld of the city of Camorr

The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch 

Image Source: Pexels 

Enter the complex political landscape of Westeros, where noble families vie for power in a tale of dragons, intrigue, and betrayal

A Game of Thrones by George R.R. Martin 

Image Source: Pexels 

Embark on an epic journey with Rand al'Thor as he discovers his destiny in a world threatened by dark forces and guided by prophecies

The Wheel of Time: The Eye of the World by Robert Jordan 

Image Source: Pexels 

An enthralling fantasy novel set in the city of Ketterdam, the story follows a diverse group of six outcasts and criminals, led by the cunning and charismatic Kaz Brekker

Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo 

Image Source: Pexels 

Follow the life of Kvothe, a gifted musician and magician, as he recounts his epic adventures and the pursuit of knowledge

The Name of the Wind by Patrick Rothfuss 

Image Source: Pexels 

Immerse yourself in the intricate world of Roshar, where magical storms shape the landscape and a war of epic proportions unfolds

The Way of Kings by Brandon Sanderson 

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here