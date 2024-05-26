Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

may 26, 2024

10 fascinating spots in Kumbhalgarh

This massive fort is famous for its long walls and historic architecture, making in a great place for history lovers

Kumbhalgarh fort

A nature reserve where you can see wild animals like leopards and enjoy horse rides

Kumbhalgarh wildlife sanctuary

Situated at the highest point of the fort, this palace is known for beautiful paintings and architecture divided into sections

Badal Mahal

A temple with beautiful carvings and a large water tank is ideal to visit with your family

Mammadev temple

Famous for its large black stone lingam, this temple is a peaceful place with beautiful pillars and sacred chambers

Neelkanth Mahadeo temple

An octagonal-shaped temple built on 36 pillars, offering a glimpse into the past with its unique architectural style

Vedi temple

A cave temple that you reach by climbing steps, known for its religious significance and nine water tanks

Parshuram temple

This temple stands out with its large elephant statues at the entrance and a unique idol of Lord Mahavira

Muchhal Mahavir temple

A quiet village famous for its intricately carved Jain temples, providing a peaceful atmosphere 

Ranakpur

Close to kumbhalgarh, this place is known for its cultural sites , beautiful lake and a historical battlefield

Rajsamand

