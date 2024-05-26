Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
may 26, 2024
10 fascinating spots in Kumbhalgarh
This massive fort is famous for its long walls and historic architecture, making in a great place for history lovers
Kumbhalgarh fort
A nature reserve where you can see wild animals like leopards and enjoy horse rides
Kumbhalgarh wildlife sanctuary
Situated at the highest point of the fort, this palace is known for beautiful paintings and architecture divided into sections
Badal Mahal
A temple with beautiful carvings and a large water tank is ideal to visit with your family
Mammadev temple
Famous for its large black stone lingam, this temple is a peaceful place with beautiful pillars and sacred chambers
Neelkanth Mahadeo temple
An octagonal-shaped temple built on 36 pillars, offering a glimpse into the past with its unique architectural style
Vedi temple
A cave temple that you reach by climbing steps, known for its religious significance and nine water tanks
Parshuram temple
This temple stands out with its large elephant statues at the entrance and a unique idol of Lord Mahavira
Muchhal Mahavir temple
A quiet village famous for its intricately carved Jain temples, providing a peaceful atmosphere
Ranakpur
Close to kumbhalgarh, this place is known for its cultural sites , beautiful lake and a historical battlefield
Rajsamand
