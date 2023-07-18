Heading 3
10 fashion tips from pro stylists
If you feel like your clothes are not flattering for your body, finding what flatters your body shape can make all the difference
Know your body
Stock up on basic clothing as you'll be wearing them on repeat. Invest in some good quality basics to help put together your outfits
Basics
Invest in staple clothing items that are versatile can be the best way to elevate your style
Wardrobe staples
Find a few simple pair of accessories that can be paired with any of your outfits
Keep your accessories simple
Balance is everything
This easy rule helps create a composed look. If you're wearing an oversized top, pair it with tight pants and vice versa
Outwear
Invest in good outwear like jackets to pull your outfit together as the icing on the cake
After investing money into your wardrobe, it is important to follow care instructions to make them last longer
Follow care instructions on clothes
Pair a statement piece with something neutral in pattern or color to elevate your outfit
Pair neutrals with color or print
Wear what makes you feel confident
Finding pieces that make you feel confident can take some exploring
Creating easy, go-to outfits can cut down your time looking for the perfect one, and can be used on occasions when you're unsure of your outfit
Outfit formulas
