Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 18, 2023

10 fashion tips from pro stylists

If you feel like your clothes are not flattering for your body, finding what flatters your body shape can make all the difference

Know your body

Image: Pexels

Stock up on basic clothing as you'll be wearing them on repeat. Invest in some good quality basics to help put together your outfits

Image: Pexels

Basics

Invest in staple clothing items that are versatile can be the best way to elevate your style

Wardrobe staples

Image: Pexels

Find a few simple pair of accessories that can be paired with any of your outfits

Keep your accessories simple

Image: Pexels

Balance is everything

Image: Pexels

This easy rule helps create a composed look. If you're wearing an oversized top, pair it with tight pants and vice versa

Image: Pexels

Outwear

Invest in good outwear like jackets to pull your outfit together as the icing on the cake

After investing money into your wardrobe, it is important to follow care instructions to make them last longer

Follow care instructions on clothes

Image: Pexels

Pair a statement piece with something neutral in pattern or color to elevate your outfit

Pair neutrals with color or print

Image: Pexels

Wear what makes you feel confident

Image: Pexels

Finding pieces that make you feel confident can take some exploring

Image: Pexels

Creating easy, go-to outfits can cut down your time looking for the perfect one, and can be used on occasions when you're unsure of your outfit

Outfit formulas

