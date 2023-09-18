Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 18, 2023
10 Feel-good Activities To Try
Regular exercise stimulates brain cells that helps in releasing stress and anxiety. So work out daily to uplift your mood
Image: Pexels
Exercise
Productivity undoubtedly can make you feel more confident and happy, hence try to complete your tasks on time
Be Productive
Image: Pexels
Try New Flavours
Image: Pexels
Exploring new flavours from different places can give you immense happiness
Laughing boosts your immune system and releases stress hence don't hesitate to express your joy with big laughs
Laugh Your Heart out
Image: Pexels
Explore New Skills
Image: Pexels
Developing new skills increases self-confidence and adds to your knowledge
Creativity promotes mindfulness which helps to express emotions. Thus try out new creative things for a blissful mood
Go Creative
Image: Pexels
Shopping is retail therapy that can instantly make you feel happy
Shopping
Image: Pexels
A good deed of helping those in distress yields immense personal satisfaction and joy
Image: Pexels
Donate with Love
The amazing anticipation of embarking on a trip easily makes you more active and cheerful
Go Travelling
Image: Pexels
Doing the things you love is simply enough to boost your mood. Hence find a little time to accomplish your passions
Prioritise Your Passion
Image: Pexels
